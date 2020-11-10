Morning Stories: 2021 VN Grand Prix Scrapped, Employers to be Fined for Drunk Staff and Foreign Arrivals to Vietnam Up

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Vietnam Grand Prix scrapped for F1 2021 season [Auto Sport]

- First Da Nang-Con Dao flight to take off next week [VnExpress]

- Elevated section of Belt Road No.2 in Hanoi open to traffic [SGGP]

- Foreign arrivals to Vietnam up by 7.6% in October [Vietnam Plus]

- Gov’t Inspectorate proposes PM stop licensing new condotel projects [Saigon Times]

- Viettel FC lift V.League 1 trophy for first time [Vietnam Net]

- Mekong Delta Marathon attracts over 7,000 runners [Nhan Dan]

- Employers to be fined over drunk employees [DTI News]

- Real estate investors from HCM City look to Hanoi [Hanoi Times]

Other

- Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction' [Asia One]

- Hopes rise for end of pandemic as Pfizer says vaccine is 90% effective [The Guardian]

Video of the Day: