Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Stories: 2021 VN Grand Prix Scrapped, Employers to be Fined for Drunk Staff and Foreign Arrivals to Vietnam Up

Morning Stories: 2021 VN Grand Prix Scrapped, Employers to be Fined for Drunk Staff and Foreign Arrivals to Vietnam Up

Details
Tuesday, 10 November 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Vietnam Grand Prix scrapped for F1 2021 season [Auto Sport]

- First Da Nang-Con Dao flight to take off next week [VnExpress]

- Elevated section of Belt Road No.2 in Hanoi open to traffic [SGGP]

- Foreign arrivals to Vietnam up by 7.6% in October [Vietnam Plus]

- Gov’t Inspectorate proposes PM stop licensing new condotel projects [Saigon Times]

- Viettel FC lift V.League 1 trophy for first time [Vietnam Net]

- Mekong Delta Marathon attracts over 7,000 runners [Nhan Dan]

- Employers to be fined over drunk employees [DTI News]

- Real estate investors from HCM City look to Hanoi [Hanoi Times]

Other

- Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction' [Asia One]

- Hopes rise for end of pandemic as Pfizer says vaccine is 90% effective [The Guardian]

Video of the Day:

 

 

Related Articles

in Street Food

Vietnamese Street Pizza: Bánh Trứng Tráng

Bánh Trứng Tráng Down the Street and Back Again is a blog written by John Russack, an American pilot who, for 365 days, sampled a new Vietnamese street delicacy. His long journey has recently come to...

in Tech

‘Flappy Bird’ Maker Ranked One of the World’s Most Influential App Developers

He’s probably sitting in his room, cursing them for it, but Dong Nguyen of ‘Flappy Bird’ fame has made Business Insider’s list of “the world’s 11 most influential people working in apps.”

in Tech

"Fucking Ugly" Websites Plague Vietnam

Design is subjective; ‘good’ design changes by region, city and individual. Design elements that may seem antiquated to one, may be fresh or reinvented by another so we try not to judge - except when ...

in Tech

$1 Billion High-Tech Park Proposed for HCMC

As part of the continuing effort to modernize Vietnam’s workforce, authorities are reviewing a proposal for a massive science and technology park in HCMC.

in Saigon

$100,000 Diamond Allegedly Vanishes From Woman’s Finger In HCMC Hotel

A Hanoi woman claims that she was drugged at a HCMC hotel last weekend and awoke to find that a $100,000 diamond had been pried from her ring.

in Tech

$110m Pledged for Vietnamese Startups

It looks like Vietnamese startups are about to get a boost in funding. The Ministry of Science and Technology has announced a $110 million program called FIRST, designed to breathe financial life into...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved