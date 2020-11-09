Weekend Stories: Hanoi's 'Train Street' Quietly Reopens, Remittances Drop and Vietnam Design Contest

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Ho Chi Minh City to equip public offices with solar panels [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- Hanoi’s first metro line to conduct test run by end-2020 [Hanoi Times]

- Remittances to fall for first time in 11 years [VnExpress]

- Designed by Vietnam 2020 contest opens online voting [Vietnam News]

- Viet success story in spotlight ahead of Asean Summit [Straits Times]

- Vietnam household spending predicted to surge over 9% in 2021 [Vietnam Net]

- Long Thành property market expects to take off [DTI News]

- 14 houses in Tra Leng swept away due to river erosion [Saigon Times]

- Highways open to traffic, Mekong Delta expects no more traffic jams [SGGP]

- Hanoi's 'train street' cafes quietly reopen for business [Nikkei]

Other

- No mask, no ride – Japanese government allows taxis to refuse to pick up maskless passengers [Sora News]

- Schools in Malaysia to close from Monday [Channel News Asia]

Video of the Day: