Morning Stories: Online Payment for Public Services, VN Vaccine Trials Off to Good Start and Zalo’s Virtual Assistant Debuts

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC universities resume normal schooling after Covid-19 community spread put under control [Saigon Times]

- HCMC trying its best to cope with ground subsidence [SGGP]

- HCM City to provide all public services online at level 4 by 2030 [Vietnam Plus]

Vietnam

- First three volunteers injected with Vietnam Covid-19 vaccine all healthy [VnExpress]

- Vietnam becomes sixth largest furniture exporter to the UK [VoV]

- Zalo’s virtual assistant in Vietnamese makes debut [Nhan Dan]

- Logistics sector in Vietnam to prosper despite Covid-19 [Hanoi Times]

Other

- Seoul to ban gatherings larger than 4 as South Korea reports record daily COVID-19 deaths [Channel News Asia]

- Coronavirus vaccines will save 2021? Not so fast, here's what the experts think [Asia One]

- Huawei's budget unit plans to churn out 100m smartphones in 2021 [Nikkei]

Video of the Day: