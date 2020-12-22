Saigoneer

Morning Stories: Online Payment for Public Services, VN Vaccine Trials Off to Good Start and Zalo’s Virtual Assistant Debuts

Tuesday, 22 December 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Michael Tatarski.

Saigon

- HCMC universities resume normal schooling after Covid-19 community spread put under control [Saigon Times]

- HCMC trying its best to cope with ground subsidence [SGGP]

- HCM City to provide all public services online at level 4 by 2030 [Vietnam Plus]

Vietnam

- First three volunteers injected with Vietnam Covid-19 vaccine all healthy [VnExpress]

- Vietnam becomes sixth largest furniture exporter to the UK [VoV]

- Zalo’s virtual assistant in Vietnamese makes debut [Nhan Dan]

- Logistics sector in Vietnam to prosper despite Covid-19 [Hanoi Times]

Other

- Seoul to ban gatherings larger than 4 as South Korea reports record daily COVID-19 deaths [Channel News Asia]

- Coronavirus vaccines will save 2021? Not so fast, here's what the experts think [Asia One]

- Huawei's budget unit plans to churn out 100m smartphones in 2021 [Nikkei]

