Weekend Stories: HCMC Bike Share Gets Green Light, Nguyen Du Documentary and Southern Storm

Weekend Stories: HCMC Bike Share Gets Green Light, Nguyen Du Documentary and Southern Storm

Monday, 21 December 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Hundreds of unclaimed motorbikes abandoned at HCM City stations [DTI News]

- HCMC gives nod to shared bicycle service project [Saigon Times]

Vietnam

- Storm Krovanh bears down on Vietnam’s southernmost province [VnExpress]

- Vietnam to require driver's license for electric bicycles, mopeds [Tuoi Tre]

- Documentary about great poet Nguyễn Du released [Vietnam News]

- Upcoming laws on Enterprises and Investment to improve Vietnam business landscape [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam could face surplus of 1.5 million men by 2034 [VoV]

- VinGroup kickstarts global science-technology award [Vietnam Plus]

- Photos of Vietnam’s Covid-19 combat on Times Square big screen [Vietnam Net]

Other

- Nepal dissolves parliament after government infighting [Channel News Asia]

- Japan endorses record $1.37 trillion budget to cope with Covid-19 pain [The Straits Times]

- Coronavirus latest: Moderna trials to begin in Japan next month [Nikkei]

- Thailand reports daily COVID record of more than 500 cases [Aljazeera]

Video of the Day:

 

