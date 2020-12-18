Saigoneer

BackStories » Roundups » Morning Stories: iPad, MacBook Assembly Moves to VN, New C-21 Movie Rating and Online Gold Trading Approved

Morning Stories: iPad, MacBook Assembly Moves to VN, New C-21 Movie Rating and Online Gold Trading Approved

Details
Friday, 18 December 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Young scientist of National University in HCMC wins Golden Globe Award 2020 [SGGP]

- Number of foreigners in Ho Chi Minh City down by 50% year-on-year [Tuoi Tre]

- HCMC air quality surveys suspended since June [VnExpress]

Vietnam

- Vietnam authorizes online gold trading [Hanoi Times]

- Cát Linh-Hà Đông trains passed VN authorities' safety and environmental assessment [Vietnam News]

- First persons receive injections of "made-in-Vietnam" COVID-19 vaccine [Vietnam Plus]

- New C-21 movie rating sparks controversy [Vietnam Net]

- Can Gio-Vung Tau ferry to be put into service in end-2020 [Saigon Times]

- Apple to move iPad, MacBook assembly lines to Vietnam [DTI News]

Other

- Tokyo says Covid-19 strain on hospitals severe, raises alert to highest [Straits Times]

- Mocking of Suntory's Korean models lands Japanese CEO in racism row [Asia One]

- 'Erase our names': pop song about domestic violence breaks taboos in China [The Guardian]

- $2.4bn Japan fund to help decarbonization in 26 ASEAN cities [Nikkei]

- China says to share lunar samples with other countries [Reuters]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Street Food

Vietnamese Street Pizza: Bánh Trứng Tráng

Bánh Trứng Tráng Down the Street and Back Again is a blog written by John Russack, an American pilot who, for 365 days, sampled a new Vietnamese street delicacy. His long journey has recently come to...

in Tech

‘Flappy Bird’ Maker Ranked One of the World’s Most Influential App Developers

He’s probably sitting in his room, cursing them for it, but Dong Nguyen of ‘Flappy Bird’ fame has made Business Insider’s list of “the world’s 11 most influential people working in apps.”

in Tech

"Fucking Ugly" Websites Plague Vietnam

Design is subjective; ‘good’ design changes by region, city and individual. Design elements that may seem antiquated to one, may be fresh or reinvented by another so we try not to judge - except when ...

in Tech

$1 Billion High-Tech Park Proposed for HCMC

As part of the continuing effort to modernize Vietnam’s workforce, authorities are reviewing a proposal for a massive science and technology park in HCMC.

in Saigon

$100,000 Diamond Allegedly Vanishes From Woman’s Finger In HCMC Hotel

A Hanoi woman claims that she was drugged at a HCMC hotel last weekend and awoke to find that a $100,000 diamond had been pried from her ring.

in Tech

$110m Pledged for Vietnamese Startups

It looks like Vietnamese startups are about to get a boost in funding. The Ministry of Science and Technology has announced a $110 million program called FIRST, designed to breathe financial life into...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved