Morning Stories: iPad, MacBook Assembly Moves to VN, New C-21 Movie Rating and Online Gold Trading Approved

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Young scientist of National University in HCMC wins Golden Globe Award 2020 [SGGP]

- Number of foreigners in Ho Chi Minh City down by 50% year-on-year [Tuoi Tre]

- HCMC air quality surveys suspended since June [VnExpress]

Vietnam

- Vietnam authorizes online gold trading [Hanoi Times]

- Cát Linh-Hà Đông trains passed VN authorities' safety and environmental assessment [Vietnam News]

- First persons receive injections of "made-in-Vietnam" COVID-19 vaccine [Vietnam Plus]

- New C-21 movie rating sparks controversy [Vietnam Net]

- Can Gio-Vung Tau ferry to be put into service in end-2020 [Saigon Times]

- Apple to move iPad, MacBook assembly lines to Vietnam [DTI News]

Other

- Tokyo says Covid-19 strain on hospitals severe, raises alert to highest [Straits Times]

- Mocking of Suntory's Korean models lands Japanese CEO in racism row [Asia One]

- 'Erase our names': pop song about domestic violence breaks taboos in China [The Guardian]

- $2.4bn Japan fund to help decarbonization in 26 ASEAN cities [Nikkei]

- China says to share lunar samples with other countries [Reuters]

Video of the Day: