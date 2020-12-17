Morning Stories: HCMC Lockdowns Lifted, Auto Sales Up and Martial Arts Tournament

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC lifts lockdown in areas associated with four locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases [Saigon Times]

- First amateur mixed martial arts tournament held in Ho Chi Minh City [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- Hanoi drivers shocked at parking tickets on car windshields [SGGP]

- Race for digital banking transformation heats up [Hanoi Times]

- November auto sales achieve year record [VnExpress]

- ADB, Imexpharm sign loan to support generic medicine production in Vietnam [Vietnam Plus]

- German offshore wind energy project to be deployed in Vietnam [EV Wind]

- Local COVID-19 vaccine likely to receive rollout in mid-2021 [Vietnam Net]

- Vietnam wins medals at international physics competition [DTI News]

Other

- South Korea reports record coronavirus cases as Seoul runs out of critical care beds [Straits Times]

- Indonesia pledges free Covid-19 vaccines, with president first in line [Asia One]

- Pakistan rape law comes into effect amid outcry over victim blaming [The Guardian]

- Pandemic stalls Indonesia's push to escape middle-income trap [Nikkei]

