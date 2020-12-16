Saigoneer

Morning Stories: Masks Required on Flights, VN Soon a Middle Income Country and AEON Opens in Hai Phong

Details
Wednesday, 16 December 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

 -HCMC to resume many long-stalled infrastructure projects [Saigon Times]

- 5G trial to boost HCMC pedestrian street experience [VnExpress]

- HCMC to synchronize investment of bus rapid transit route with metro line 1 [SGGP]

Vietnam

- Mask wearing compulsory on flights [DTI News]

- Netflix reveals license for two Vietnamese movies questioned of copyright infringement [Tuoi Tre]

- JCER believes Vietnam will become middle-income country by 2023 [VoV]

- Hanoi old apartment buildings in danger of collapse [Vietnam Net]

- AEON Vietnam officially opens department store and supermarket in Hải Phòng [Vietnam News]

Other

- Tokyo governor sees 'no circumstances' for cancelling Olympics [Channel News Asia]

- Samples from asteroid more than hoped for: Japan researchers say [Asia One]

- Fishing boat washes up in Japan almost 10 years after it was lost in tsunami [The Guardian]

- Singapore, Vietnam aim to finalise 'green lane' travel arrangement by early next year [Channel News Asia]

Video of the Day:

 

