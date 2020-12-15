Saigoneer

BackStories » Roundups » Morning Stories: HCMC Floods Today, Dog Meat Consumption Drops and Second Hanoi Airport

Morning Stories: HCMC Floods Today, Dog Meat Consumption Drops and Second Hanoi Airport

Details
Tuesday, 15 December 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Pandemic pushes HCMC shophouse rents down [VnExpress]

- Flood tides forecast to submerge parts of HCMC [Saigon Times]

- Dog meat joints down on business amid low demand in Ho Chi Minh City [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- Old vehicles threaten tourist safety in Lang Biang [DTI News]

- Hanoi air pollution hits worst level since early winter [VoV]

- Second airport in Hanoi added to CAAV’s draft plan [Vietnam Net]

- Millions of Vietnamese Facebook accounts stolen [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam Nov trade surplus narrows to $546mn vs $2.94bn surplus in Oct [Business Recoder]

Other

- Malaysia shortens quarantine period to ten days [Vietnam Plus]

- Jokowi invites Elon Musk to consider Indonesia as SpaceX launch site [Channel News Asia]

- South Korea orders schools to shut as Covid-19 cases spike [Straits Times]

- Japan set to drop Tokyo from travel campaign as COVID surges [Nikkei]

- As pandemic spurs a tidying-up frenzy, Japan's market for second-hand goods booms [Reuters]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Street Food

Vietnamese Street Pizza: Bánh Trứng Tráng

Bánh Trứng Tráng Down the Street and Back Again is a blog written by John Russack, an American pilot who, for 365 days, sampled a new Vietnamese street delicacy. His long journey has recently come to...

in Tech

‘Flappy Bird’ Maker Ranked One of the World’s Most Influential App Developers

He’s probably sitting in his room, cursing them for it, but Dong Nguyen of ‘Flappy Bird’ fame has made Business Insider’s list of “the world’s 11 most influential people working in apps.”

in Tech

"Fucking Ugly" Websites Plague Vietnam

Design is subjective; ‘good’ design changes by region, city and individual. Design elements that may seem antiquated to one, may be fresh or reinvented by another so we try not to judge - except when ...

in Tech

$1 Billion High-Tech Park Proposed for HCMC

As part of the continuing effort to modernize Vietnam’s workforce, authorities are reviewing a proposal for a massive science and technology park in HCMC.

in Saigon

$100,000 Diamond Allegedly Vanishes From Woman’s Finger In HCMC Hotel

A Hanoi woman claims that she was drugged at a HCMC hotel last weekend and awoke to find that a $100,000 diamond had been pried from her ring.

in Tech

$110m Pledged for Vietnamese Startups

It looks like Vietnamese startups are about to get a boost in funding. The Ministry of Science and Technology has announced a $110 million program called FIRST, designed to breathe financial life into...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved