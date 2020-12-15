Morning Stories: HCMC Floods Today, Dog Meat Consumption Drops and Second Hanoi Airport

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Pandemic pushes HCMC shophouse rents down [VnExpress]

- Flood tides forecast to submerge parts of HCMC [Saigon Times]

- Dog meat joints down on business amid low demand in Ho Chi Minh City [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- Old vehicles threaten tourist safety in Lang Biang [DTI News]

- Hanoi air pollution hits worst level since early winter [VoV]

- Second airport in Hanoi added to CAAV’s draft plan [Vietnam Net]

- Millions of Vietnamese Facebook accounts stolen [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam Nov trade surplus narrows to $546mn vs $2.94bn surplus in Oct [Business Recoder]

Other

- Malaysia shortens quarantine period to ten days [Vietnam Plus]

- Jokowi invites Elon Musk to consider Indonesia as SpaceX launch site [Channel News Asia]

- South Korea orders schools to shut as Covid-19 cases spike [Straits Times]

- Japan set to drop Tokyo from travel campaign as COVID surges [Nikkei]

- As pandemic spurs a tidying-up frenzy, Japan's market for second-hand goods booms [Reuters]

