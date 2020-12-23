Morning Stories: Japanese Companies Shift to VN from China, Endangered Turtle Optimism and Discount Train Tickets

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- More Japanese firms opt for Vietnam after China [VnExpress]

- Train tickets to be discounted by up to 50% [Saigon Times]

- Six Chinese citizens found to illegally enter Vietnam [Saigon Times]

- World’s most endangered turtle finds new hope in Vietnam [Nhan Dan]

- WB forecasts Vietnamese economy to expand by around 6.8% in 2021 [VoV]

- Network operators are not doing enough to prevent spam calls, texts [Vietnam Net]

- Trump's final trade jab may be tariffs on Vietnamese goods [Reuters]

- Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam bans one man for smoking on flight [Channel News Asia]

Other

- Taiwan reports first locally transmitted COVID-19 case in more than 8 months [Channel News Asia]

- Thai travel industry faces 'nail in coffin' after new Covid-19 outbreak [Straits Times]

- Vietnamese truck deaths: 2 men found guilty of manslaughter of 39 people [Asia One]

Video of the Day: