Morning Stories: VN Stock Exchange Established, Hanoi's Tunnel Boring Machine and VNA to Issue $346m in Shares

Wednesday, 30 December 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Vietnam

- Waste remains a problem in Hanoi [DTI News]

- Hanoi targets to have 17-18% commuters travelling by public transport in 2021 [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam hotels hibernating amid COVID-19 pandemic, longing for recovery [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam Stock Exchange established in move to realign two exchanges [Nhan Dan]

- FDI capital inflows into Vietnam cross $28 billion milestone in 2020 [VIR]

- About 120,000 suburban households to get safe water in Hanoi [Hanoi Times]

- EVN to stop buying rooftop solar power after December 31 [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam Airlines to issue $346m in shares to support recovery [Nikkei]

- Vietnam becomes second-largest exporter to US market [SGGP]

- Hanoi: First tunnel boring machine for metro line construction installed [Vietnam Plus]

Other

- Philippines extends partial Covid-19 curbs in Manila to Jan 31 [Straits Times]

- Nearly half a million people may have had Covid-19 in Wuhan, study shows [CNN]

- Japan's Suga battered by growing public discontent [Asia One]

- Indonesia secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, AstraZeneca [Reuters]

Video of the Day:

 

