Morning Stories: VN Stock Exchange Established, Hanoi's Tunnel Boring Machine and VNA to Issue $346m in Shares

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Waste remains a problem in Hanoi [DTI News]

- Hanoi targets to have 17-18% commuters travelling by public transport in 2021 [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam hotels hibernating amid COVID-19 pandemic, longing for recovery [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam Stock Exchange established in move to realign two exchanges [Nhan Dan]

- FDI capital inflows into Vietnam cross $28 billion milestone in 2020 [VIR]

- About 120,000 suburban households to get safe water in Hanoi [Hanoi Times]

- EVN to stop buying rooftop solar power after December 31 [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam Airlines to issue $346m in shares to support recovery [Nikkei]

- Vietnam becomes second-largest exporter to US market [SGGP]

- Hanoi: First tunnel boring machine for metro line construction installed [Vietnam Plus]

Other

- Philippines extends partial Covid-19 curbs in Manila to Jan 31 [Straits Times]

- Nearly half a million people may have had Covid-19 in Wuhan, study shows [CNN]

- Japan's Suga battered by growing public discontent [Asia One]

- Indonesia secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, AstraZeneca [Reuters]

Video of the Day: