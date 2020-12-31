Morning Stories: Another Pedestrian Street, Hotel Shutdowns and VNA has New General Director

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Another pedestrian street opened in HCM City [DTI News]

Vietnam

- Two more airports get international heath accreditation for Covid-19 measures [VnExpress]

- GE bags turbine order for 27.2-MW wind farm in Vietnam [Renewables Now]

- Vietnam, Britain sign free trade deal, to take effect Dec. 31 [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam consumer spending rises 2.6% to $220 billion in 2020 [Hanoi Times]

- PM calls for Vietnam to become an agriculture powerhouse [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnam Airlines has new General Director [Vietnam Plus]

- Danang looks to build VND823-billion waste treatment facility [Saigon Times]

- Many hotels in HCM City forced to shut down despite premise rental cuts [Vietnam Net]

- Snow, ice to cover most mountainous provinces in next couple days [SGGP]

Other

- China Sinopharm’s vaccine has 79% protection rate against COVID-19 [Channel News Asia]

- Thai lawmakers feast on seafood to prove it's safe [Asia One]

- Nike and H&M to Vietnam: More renewables, please [Nikkei]

Video of the Day: