BackStories » Roundups » Morning Stories: Saigon's First Yacht Show, An Phu Dong Bridge Opens and Saigon-Bangkok Flights

Morning Stories: Saigon's First Yacht Show, An Phu Dong Bridge Opens and Saigon-Bangkok Flights

Details
Friday, 01 January 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- First ever yacht show opens in HCM City [DTI News]

- HCMC installs huge pipeline to enhance water supply [Saigon Times]

- Thai Vietjet to launch semi-commercial flights from Saigon to Bangkok next month [Tuoi Tre]

- HCMC opens An Phu Dong Bridge to traffic [SGGP]

Vietnam

- Hanoi metro test run goes ‘relatively well’: authorities [VnExpress]

- Vietnam exports over 1.7 million tonnes of coffee in 2020 [Vietnam Plus]

- Grab app offers sale of goods from traditional markets [Vietnam News]

- The interchange spanning Hanoi–Hai Phong expressway on track to completion [Hanoi Times]

Other

- China gives its first COVID-19 vaccine approval to Sinopharm [Channel News Asia]

- Tokyo to report over 1,300 daily coronavirus cases for new record [Nikkei]

- Apple removes 39,000 game apps from China store to meet deadline [Reuters]

Video of the Day:

 

