Saigoneer

BackStories » Roundups » Weekend Stories: English Teacher Shortage, Mining Threatens Rare Langurs and Work Starts on Long Thanh Airport

Weekend Stories: English Teacher Shortage, Mining Threatens Rare Langurs and Work Starts on Long Thanh Airport

Details
Monday, 04 January 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- City faces shortage of English teachers in primary schools [DTI News]

Vietnam

- World's second largest population of rare langurs threatened by limestone mining [VnExpress]

- Vietnam to begin human trial of second COVID-19 vaccine this month [Tuoi Tre]

- State budget revenue hits 98 per cent of annual target [Vietnam News]

- Work starts on Long Thanh International Airport construction on January 5 [Hanoi Times]

- A Luoi hydropower plant stops operation due to broken water pipe [Saigon Times]

- Vietnam to enter “elderly population structure” in 2026: study [VoV]

- Ben Tre strives to plant 10 million trees [SGGP]

- Da Nang resumes night activities on Han River [Vietnam Plus]

Other

- Thailand bans food, drink, newspapers and magazines on domestic flights [CNN]

- India's approval of home-grown Covid-19 vaccine criticised over lack of data [Asia One]

- Japan’s Suga insists delayed Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in 2021 [Aljazeera]

- Bali's beaches buried in tide of plastic rubbish during monsoon season [The Guardian]

- Singapore's GDP shrinks record 5.8% in 2020 [Nikkei]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Roundups

Morning Links Roundup: Hanoi Continues Promotional Campaign on CNN in 2018

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. ▪ Ministry asks to protect teachers [SGGP] ▪ Vietnam's FLC aims to buy 24 Airb...

in Roundups

Morning Links: $2 Million Weasel Coffee Farm in Da Lat

- Cambodian import turns a Saigon staple [Thanh Nien]  - Journalist jailed for fatal road accident [Thanh Nien] - Vietnam Stocks to Climb 12% by Year-End on Valuations,...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 1 Dead, 7 Missing at Ship Collision Offshore Vietnam

- Tax incentives likely for tech-savvy enterprises [VNS]  - Vietnam wants US contributions to Asian security, development [VoV]  - Japan investment in Vietnam metr...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 433 VinMart Stores Close, VN Covid Vaccine Advances and Super Typhoon Goni to be Downgraded

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 550 Houses Built Illegally in HCMC in One Month

- Vietnam to reduce corporate income tax rate to help businesses [Bloomberg]  - Vietnam planning new north-south air route [Thanh Nien]  - UNESCO vows help for Vietnam’s sustainable develo...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 701 Vietnamese Travelers Abandoned in Thailand

Here's what's making news around Vietnam this morning: - Prostitution ring targeting foreigners busted in Vietnam metro [Thanh Nien] - Gold Premiums in Vietnam Hit $217 Over Spot In Heavy Demand [Go...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved