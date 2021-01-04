Weekend Stories: English Teacher Shortage, Mining Threatens Rare Langurs and Work Starts on Long Thanh Airport

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- City faces shortage of English teachers in primary schools [DTI News]

Vietnam

- World's second largest population of rare langurs threatened by limestone mining [VnExpress]

- Vietnam to begin human trial of second COVID-19 vaccine this month [Tuoi Tre]

- State budget revenue hits 98 per cent of annual target [Vietnam News]

- Work starts on Long Thanh International Airport construction on January 5 [Hanoi Times]

- A Luoi hydropower plant stops operation due to broken water pipe [Saigon Times]

- Vietnam to enter “elderly population structure” in 2026: study [VoV]

- Ben Tre strives to plant 10 million trees [SGGP]

- Da Nang resumes night activities on Han River [Vietnam Plus]

Other

- Thailand bans food, drink, newspapers and magazines on domestic flights [CNN]

- India's approval of home-grown Covid-19 vaccine criticised over lack of data [Asia One]

- Japan’s Suga insists delayed Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in 2021 [Aljazeera]

- Bali's beaches buried in tide of plastic rubbish during monsoon season [The Guardian]

- Singapore's GDP shrinks record 5.8% in 2020 [Nikkei]

Video of the Day: