Morning Stories: HCMC Targets 33m Tourists, Reef Destruction and More Illegal Entries

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCM City determined to relocate polluting facilities from residential areas [DTI News]

- HCMC: five elevated roads proposed [Saigon Times]

- Renovated ancient flagpole in HCMC opens to public [SGGP]

- HCM City aims for 33 million tourists in 2021 [Vietnam Plus]

Vietnam

- Natural reef ‘completely destroyed’ by tourism project [VnExpress]

- Rice export price hits new record high [VoV]

- Hanoi puts electronic ID card into use [Hanoi Times]

- First trading session of Vietnamese stock market in 2021 opens [Nhan Dan]

- Over 400 Vietnamese enter Vietnam illegally in last two days [Vietnam Net]

Other

- Cambodia reopens schools and museums as neighbouring countries lock down [Channel News Asia]

- Japan plans new Covid-19 emergency in Greater Tokyo area to send ‘stronger message’ to people [Straits Times]

- South Korea's population falls for first time in its history [The Gaurdian]

