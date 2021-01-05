Saigoneer

BackStories » Roundups » Morning Stories: HCMC Targets 33m Tourists, Reef Destruction and More Illegal Entries

Morning Stories: HCMC Targets 33m Tourists, Reef Destruction and More Illegal Entries

Details
Tuesday, 05 January 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCM City determined to relocate polluting facilities from residential areas [DTI News]

- HCMC: five elevated roads proposed [Saigon Times]

- Renovated ancient flagpole in HCMC opens to public [SGGP]

- HCM City aims for 33 million tourists in 2021 [Vietnam Plus]

Vietnam

- Natural reef ‘completely destroyed’ by tourism project [VnExpress]

- Rice export price hits new record high [VoV]

- Hanoi puts electronic ID card into use [Hanoi Times]

- First trading session of Vietnamese stock market in 2021 opens [Nhan Dan]

- Over 400 Vietnamese enter Vietnam illegally in last two days [Vietnam Net]

Other

- Cambodia reopens schools and museums as neighbouring countries lock down [Channel News Asia]

- Japan plans new Covid-19 emergency in Greater Tokyo area to send ‘stronger message’ to people [Straits Times]

- South Korea's population falls for first time in its history [The Gaurdian]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Roundups

Morning Links Roundup: Hanoi Continues Promotional Campaign on CNN in 2018

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. ▪ Ministry asks to protect teachers [SGGP] ▪ Vietnam's FLC aims to buy 24 Airb...

in Roundups

Morning Links: $2 Million Weasel Coffee Farm in Da Lat

- Cambodian import turns a Saigon staple [Thanh Nien]  - Journalist jailed for fatal road accident [Thanh Nien] - Vietnam Stocks to Climb 12% by Year-End on Valuations,...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 1 Dead, 7 Missing at Ship Collision Offshore Vietnam

- Tax incentives likely for tech-savvy enterprises [VNS]  - Vietnam wants US contributions to Asian security, development [VoV]  - Japan investment in Vietnam metr...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 433 VinMart Stores Close, VN Covid Vaccine Advances and Super Typhoon Goni to be Downgraded

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 550 Houses Built Illegally in HCMC in One Month

- Vietnam to reduce corporate income tax rate to help businesses [Bloomberg]  - Vietnam planning new north-south air route [Thanh Nien]  - UNESCO vows help for Vietnam’s sustainable develo...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 701 Vietnamese Travelers Abandoned in Thailand

Here's what's making news around Vietnam this morning: - Prostitution ring targeting foreigners busted in Vietnam metro [Thanh Nien] - Gold Premiums in Vietnam Hit $217 Over Spot In Heavy Demand [Go...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved