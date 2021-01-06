Morning Stories: Sa Pa Airport, New Foreign Workers Rules and Tourists Rescued

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Man returning from US leaves quarantine before receiving coronavirus positive result [VnExpress]

- Ministry urges to better control air pollution in Vietnam [DTI News]

- Ministry to assess Sa Pa airport project [VIR]

- Country to see extra extreme cold spell ahead [SGGP]

- Vietnam starts construction of My Thuan – Can Tho expressway [Hanoi Times]

- Ministry proposes suspending flights from countries with new coronavirus variant [Saigon Times]

- Vietnam launches first scientific exploration tour [Tuoi Tre]

- Two foreign tourists lost in New Year's mountain climbing incident in Central Highlands found [Vietnam News]

- Gov’t issues new rules on foreign workers in Vietnam [Vietnam Plus]

- Mekong Capital unveils new investment of US$246 million in Vietnam [VoV]

- Reopening of commercial flights in 2021 remains undecided [Vietnam Plus]

Other

- Uproar after India's Covid-19 vaccine is approved before clinical trials end [The Straits Times]

- Tesla strikes new Panasonic battery deal as sales and shares soar [Nikkei]

- Impact of Grab-Gojek merger on consumers and drivers unlikely to be huge [Channel News Asia]

- Indonesia says mass vaccinations to begin Jan. 13, president to get first shot [Reuters]

Video of the Day: