Weekend Stories: Contemporary Art Museum Debuts, Vietravel Airlines Flights and Metro Drama

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC’s second metro line project on verge of capital shortage [The Saigon Times]

- Thu Duc City not to charge fees of altering personal documents [SGGP]

Vietnam

- Vietnam digital development among the fastest in the world [VnExpress]

- Hanoi’s stadium listed in top five of best stadiums in Southeast Asia [Vietnam Net]

- Uncertainties to cast shadow on Vietnam car market in 2021 [Hanoi Times]

- First contemporary art museum in Vietnam debuts [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnam’s GDP growth estimated at 2.91 pct this year [The Saigon Times]

- Vietravel Airlines to launch commercial flights in January [Vietnam Net]

Other

- Thai hospital ordered to stop advertising sale of COVID-19 vaccine [Channel News Asia]

- Beijing tightens Covid-19 curbs as cases detected across capital [The Straits Times]

- Japan Airlines staff to temporarily serve as shrine maidens [Asia One]

- China to overtake US as world's biggest economy by 2028, report predicts [The Guardian]

- Move over Uniqlo: Edgy rival Workman targets 2,000 stores [Nikkei]

Video of the Day: