Saigoneer

BackStories » Roundups » Weekend Stories: Contemporary Art Museum Debuts, Vietravel Airlines Flights and Metro Drama

Weekend Stories: Contemporary Art Museum Debuts, Vietravel Airlines Flights and Metro Drama

Details
Monday, 28 December 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC’s second metro line project on verge of capital shortage [The Saigon Times]

- Thu Duc City not to charge fees of altering personal documents [SGGP]

Vietnam

- Vietnam digital development among the fastest in the world [VnExpress]

- Hanoi’s stadium listed in top five of best stadiums in Southeast Asia [Vietnam Net]

- Uncertainties to cast shadow on Vietnam car market in 2021 [Hanoi Times]

- First contemporary art museum in Vietnam debuts [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnam’s GDP growth estimated at 2.91 pct this year [The Saigon Times]

- Vietravel Airlines to launch commercial flights in January [Vietnam Net]

Other

- Thai hospital ordered to stop advertising sale of COVID-19 vaccine [Channel News Asia]

- Beijing tightens Covid-19 curbs as cases detected across capital [The Straits Times]

- Japan Airlines staff to temporarily serve as shrine maidens [Asia One]

- China to overtake US as world's biggest economy by 2028, report predicts [The Guardian]

- Move over Uniqlo: Edgy rival Workman targets 2,000 stores [Nikkei]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Street Food

Vietnamese Street Pizza: Bánh Trứng Tráng

Bánh Trứng Tráng Down the Street and Back Again is a blog written by John Russack, an American pilot who, for 365 days, sampled a new Vietnamese street delicacy. His long journey has recently come to...

in Tech

‘Flappy Bird’ Maker Ranked One of the World’s Most Influential App Developers

He’s probably sitting in his room, cursing them for it, but Dong Nguyen of ‘Flappy Bird’ fame has made Business Insider’s list of “the world’s 11 most influential people working in apps.”

in Tech

"Fucking Ugly" Websites Plague Vietnam

Design is subjective; ‘good’ design changes by region, city and individual. Design elements that may seem antiquated to one, may be fresh or reinvented by another so we try not to judge - except when ...

in Tech

$1 Billion High-Tech Park Proposed for HCMC

As part of the continuing effort to modernize Vietnam’s workforce, authorities are reviewing a proposal for a massive science and technology park in HCMC.

in Saigon

$100,000 Diamond Allegedly Vanishes From Woman’s Finger In HCMC Hotel

A Hanoi woman claims that she was drugged at a HCMC hotel last weekend and awoke to find that a $100,000 diamond had been pried from her ring.

in Tech

$110m Pledged for Vietnamese Startups

It looks like Vietnamese startups are about to get a boost in funding. The Ministry of Science and Technology has announced a $110 million program called FIRST, designed to breathe financial life into...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved