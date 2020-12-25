Saigoneer

BackStories » Roundups » Morning Stories: Ba Son Metro Station Almost Complete, 32m Tourists for HCMC in 2021 and Drop in Traffic Accidents

Friday, 25 December 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC expects to welcome over 32 million local tourists next year [The Saigon Times]

Vietnam

- Runway upgrade at Noi Bai airport to complete before new year [VnExpress]

- Vietnamese students win five gold medals at Int’l Olympiad of Metropolises [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam sees sharp drop in traffic accidents this year [DTI News]

- Ba Son underground metro station in Saigon nears completion [Tuoi Tre]

- Roughly 88 million Vietnamese citizens have health insurance [VoV]

- Seven more expressways planned to improve connectivity in Mekong Delta [Vietnam Net]

- Vietnam offering 5G free of charge in many locations [SGGP]

- Coc Coc named Vietnam’s second largest browser [Vietnam Plus]

Other

- South Korea to import J&J, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 16 million people [Channel News Asia]

- You can now travel in a Pokemon-themed airplane in Japan [Asia One]

- Pollution killed nearly 1.7m people in India in 2019 – study [The Guardian]

- Tokyo's COVID count hits new daily high of 888 [Nikkei]

Video of the Day:

 

