Morning Stories: Supply Chain Cyber Attack, More F1, F2 Identified and Thu Duc City Announcement

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC to announce establishment of Thu Duc City on Dec 31 [Saigon Times]

Vietnam

- Vietnam set to become 19th largest economy in the world by 2035 [VoV]

- Pork prices rise steadily as Tết approaches [Vietnam News]

Vietnam targeted in complex supply chain attack [ZD Net]

- Ministry announces 144 F1, F2 of Covid-19 infected person in Vinh Long Province [SGGP]

- Foreign businesses pour US$28.5 bln into Vietnam in 2020 [DTI News]

- Prime Minister urges banks to further cut interest rates [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam mulls eco-friendly materials for alcohol breath tests [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam prepares for supply chain shift from China [Financial Times]

- International visitors to Vietnam decrease 78.7% in 2020 [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnam to speed up 5G commercialization [SGGP]

- Vietnam government aims for 2021 economic growth of 6.5% [Bangkok Post]

Other

- COVID-19: Thailand records 3,000 foreign tourists in Nov as travel ban eases [Channel News Asia]

- South Korea to accelerate virus vaccine efforts as first UK variant detected [Straits Times]

Video of the Day:

IFRAMECODE