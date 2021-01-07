Saigoneer

BackStories » Roundups » Morning Stories: More Public Spaces Along Saigon River, FIFA Women’s World Cup and Poor Retail Sales

Morning Stories: More Public Spaces Along Saigon River, FIFA Women’s World Cup and Poor Retail Sales

Details
Thursday, 07 January 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Environment ministry wants old vehicles in Hanoi, HCMC eliminated [Saigon Times]

Vietnam

- Salmon and rainbow trout farmers face huge loses as prices fall [DTI News]

- HSBC sees Vietnam growing slower than earlier forecast [VnExpress]

- Vietnam’s 2020 retail sales see lowest growth in nine years [VoV]

- Vietnam has 90% chance to attend FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: head coach [Tuoi Tre]

- Mid-end, affordable smartphones saw higher sales in 2020 [Vietnam Net]

- HCM City plans public spaces along Saigon River [SGGP]

- Vietnamese sailors aboard detained Korean tanker [Vietnam News]

Other

- Indonesia to impose more targeted restrictions to fight COVID-19 [Channel News Asia]

- Thailand to purchase 2m doses of Chinese vaccine [Asia One]

- Tokyo's daily COVID cases jump to record 1,591 [Nikkei]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Roundups

Morning Links Roundup: Hanoi Continues Promotional Campaign on CNN in 2018

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. ▪ Ministry asks to protect teachers [SGGP] ▪ Vietnam's FLC aims to buy 24 Airb...

in Roundups

Morning Links: $2 Million Weasel Coffee Farm in Da Lat

- Cambodian import turns a Saigon staple [Thanh Nien]  - Journalist jailed for fatal road accident [Thanh Nien] - Vietnam Stocks to Climb 12% by Year-End on Valuations,...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 1 Dead, 7 Missing at Ship Collision Offshore Vietnam

- Tax incentives likely for tech-savvy enterprises [VNS]  - Vietnam wants US contributions to Asian security, development [VoV]  - Japan investment in Vietnam metr...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 433 VinMart Stores Close, VN Covid Vaccine Advances and Super Typhoon Goni to be Downgraded

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 550 Houses Built Illegally in HCMC in One Month

- Vietnam to reduce corporate income tax rate to help businesses [Bloomberg]  - Vietnam planning new north-south air route [Thanh Nien]  - UNESCO vows help for Vietnam’s sustainable develo...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 701 Vietnamese Travelers Abandoned in Thailand

Here's what's making news around Vietnam this morning: - Prostitution ring targeting foreigners busted in Vietnam metro [Thanh Nien] - Gold Premiums in Vietnam Hit $217 Over Spot In Heavy Demand [Go...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved