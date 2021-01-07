Morning Stories: More Public Spaces Along Saigon River, FIFA Women’s World Cup and Poor Retail Sales

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Environment ministry wants old vehicles in Hanoi, HCMC eliminated [Saigon Times]

Vietnam

- Salmon and rainbow trout farmers face huge loses as prices fall [DTI News]

- HSBC sees Vietnam growing slower than earlier forecast [VnExpress]

- Vietnam’s 2020 retail sales see lowest growth in nine years [VoV]

- Vietnam has 90% chance to attend FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: head coach [Tuoi Tre]

- Mid-end, affordable smartphones saw higher sales in 2020 [Vietnam Net]

- HCM City plans public spaces along Saigon River [SGGP]

- Vietnamese sailors aboard detained Korean tanker [Vietnam News]

Other

- Indonesia to impose more targeted restrictions to fight COVID-19 [Channel News Asia]

- Thailand to purchase 2m doses of Chinese vaccine [Asia One]

- Tokyo's daily COVID cases jump to record 1,591 [Nikkei]

