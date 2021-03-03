Saigoneer

BackStories » Roundups » Morning Stories: Vaccination Campaign Launches, Vinfast Plans US Factory and 33,000 VN Enterprises Dissolved in 2021

Details
Wednesday, 03 March 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Mi Nguyen.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- $23,000 salary sought for foreign experts training HCMC metro engineers [VnExpress]

Vietnam

- Seafood Exports Edge up in Vietnam [Retail News Asia]

- Vietjet offers free baggage allowance on domestic routes [DTI News]

- PM orders launch of vaccination campaign this week [VoV]

- Hải Dương starts to ease lockdown measures in places, enters ‘new normal’ [Vietnam News]

- More than 33,000 enterprises dissolved in first two months of 2021 [SGGP]

- Vietnamese electric-car Vinfast plans US factory [Vietnam Times]

- Vietnam may heavily rely on West African crude as domestic output falters [S&P Global]

- Ministry to further extend tax payment deferrals for pandemic-hit businesses [Vietnam Plus]

- Danang planned to be part of global supply chain [Hanoi Times]

Other

- Tokyo asks China to stop anal swab tests for Covid-19 on Japanese citizens [Asia One]

- Stop doing anal Covid tests on our citizens, Japan tells China [The Guardian]

- Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash into sky [Channel News Asia]

- Chinese bowl bought for $35 at a yard sale could make half a million [CNN]

- This Bird Wasn’t Seen for 170 Years. Then It Appeared in an Indonesian Forest. [New York Times]

Video of the Day:

 

