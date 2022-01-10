Saigoneer Podcast: We Rates 2021; Lunar New Year or Gregorian New Year?

A belated Happy (Gregorian) New Year from the Saigoneer Podcast team!

In our first episode of the new year, we begin with Bánh Mì Banter, before rating 2021 on the usual criteria of deliciousness, billability and would you miss it?

Then, in This or That, we debate the pros and cons of the Lunar New Year and the Gregorian New Year (January 1) to determine which we'd rather celebrate.

Let us know what you think of the show, and have a great week!

Links discussed:

Thực vật Việt Nam (Flora of Vietnam)

r/whatsthisplant

Station Eleven trailer