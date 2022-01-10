Saigoneer

Saigoneer Podcast: We Rates 2021; Lunar New Year or Gregorian New Year?

Details
Monday, 10 January 2022.
Written by Saigoneer. Top image by Phan Nhi.

A belated Happy (Gregorian) New Year from the Saigoneer Podcast team!

In our first episode of the new year, we begin with Bánh Mì Banter, before rating 2021 on the usual criteria of deliciousness, billability and would you miss it?

Then, in This or That, we debate the pros and cons of the Lunar New Year and the Gregorian New Year (January 1) to determine which we'd rather celebrate.

Listen to this episode below, or subscribe via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your preferred podcast platform.

Let us know what you think of the show, and have a great week!

Links discussed:

Thực vật Việt Nam (Flora of Vietnam)

r/whatsthisplant

Station Eleven trailer

