Saigoneer Podcast: A Look Back and a Farewell (for Now)

Sad times.

After a few months away, we take a look back at the podcast since it started; reminiscing on previous recording locations, co-hosts, and memorable moments.

Editor-in-Chief (and co-host) Mike Tatarski has moved on from Saigoneer, so we took this chance to revisit the past — while still opening with Bánh Mì Banter.

From our first episodes recorded in a closet near a kindergarten to a proper recording studio and finally to our current office/recording space (as well as the tech-related struggles of recording remotely during lockdown), it's been a journey, but one that we've hugely enjoyed, and we hope you have too!

We're not quite sure when the podcast will return at this stage, but we hope to bring it back to your feed in the future!

You can listen to this episode below, or via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your preferred podcast platform.