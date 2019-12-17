Saigoneer

Back Arts & Culture » Culture » [Photos] The Evolution of Saigon Residents in an Ad, Ad, Ad World

[Photos] The Evolution of Saigon Residents in an Ad, Ad, Ad World

Details
Tuesday, 17 December 2019.
Written by Adrien Jean. Photos by Adrien Jean.

Exploring Saigon’s streets through my lens has helped me to understand the city in a deeper way and to be a witness of its development. 

Saigon is among the fastest-growing cities in the world over the last three years and billboards or graphic backgrounds in front of construction sites or new commercial projects tell the story of a city in transition. 

This photo project illustrates the fast-changing pace and identity crisis Saigon is currently experiencing. I wanted to illustrate the evolutions via something other than conventional cityscapes. I have been wandering the city in search of aesthetic backgrounds, then waiting for the right characters to enter the frame and complete the story.

Bird of prey: a woman passes in front of the graphic background of a mall.

Embracing the shadows: a woman walks in front of a colorful billboard at Landmark 81.

Intense gaze: a man under his umbrella walks past a billboard teasing the opening of a new hotel.

Non la vs. Dior: a woman wearing a conical hat checks the front window of a Dior boutique.

Opposite ways: people traveling in the opposite direction in front of the first Uniqlo shop to open in Vietnam.

Photoshoot: women in traditional outifts pose in front of a construction project.

Parallel roads: a man delivers a package to the Vinhomes Golden River complex.

Top photo: Catch me if you can: Someone asks his way in front of the upcoming Parkson Dong Khoi renovation.

Related Articles

in Culture

Archaeologists in China Have Discovered Rice That is Over 9,400 Years Old

Researchers in China have determined that rice was first domesticated in the country nearly 10,000 years ago.

in Development

As the City Stretches – Part 1 - The Pursuit of Sustainable Development

Over the past decade, Saigon has outgrown its traditional boundaries, forcing development not only vertically but horizontally. As the sky above District 1 becomes increasingly crowded and land scarce...

in Culture

From Entrepreneur to Organic Farmer: A Hmong Woman's Quest to Better Sapa

“You forgot to say ‘Uno’!” Lang Giang cheerfully exclaims before covering her mouth in laughter. It’s the twelfth time she’s caught me this trip and blocked me from winning. By this point in our trek,...

in Culture

How Vietnamese Stand-up Comics Juggle Culture, Identity and Language on Stage

As a fan of stand-up comedy, I was curious when I found out that there was a burgeoning scene here in Saigon.

in Culture

In 'Ba Lan,' a Photographer Maps the Diverse Identities of Poland's Vietnamese Diaspora

Poland is a largely mono-ethnic country with a negative immigration rate and has one of the lowest rates of foreigners in the European Union. Even migration specialists are often shocked to hear about...

in Culture

Local Artist Challenges Japan's Stigma Against Tattoos in Modern Era

In tattoo-averse Japan, a case heading to court in Osaka could help determine whether anybody will be able to get their body inked in the country in the future.

Partner Content

Video »

Rooftop Concerts: Limebócx – 'Yêu Nhau (Qua Cầu Gió Bay)

Video »

A Look Back at This Year's Basketball Season

Video »

The Colorful Exuberance of Saigon's VietPride Parade 2019

Video »

Sidewalk Barbers: A Glimpse of Old Saigon
Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2019 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved