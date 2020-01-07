Saigoneer

BackArts & Culture » Culture » [Photos] A Night With Kim Lee, the Only Vietnamese Drag Queen in Poland

[Photos] A Night With Kim Lee, the Only Vietnamese Drag Queen in Poland

Details
Tuesday, 07 January 2020.
Written by Zula Rabikowska. Photos by Zula Rabikowska.

There are only around 30 drag queens in Poland, and just one of them has Vietnamese roots: Kim Lee.

I had the incredibly opportunity to meet Kim earlier this year, get to know him and find out about his life as a drag queen, boylesque (the male version of burlesque) and burlesque performer in Warsaw.

Kim Lee was born in Vietnam, but has been living in Warsaw since the 1990s and is now a Polish citizen and speaks fluent Polish. He's part of the country's Vietnamese diaspora, the largest population of non-European migrants in Poland with an estimated size of 50,000–80,000.

Kim’s debut on the Polish scene was in 2002, and since then he hasn’t stopped performing. He is well-known in Poland, but also performs in Berlin and London and is often described by the media as “the most popular Polish drag queen.”

This is where the magic happens: Kim’s private studio, which contains hundreds of costumes, wigs, accessories and shelves of make up.

Kim organizes his studio meticulously into boxes, where outfits are stored away so that they can be easily found.

Kim has a huge red sofa in his studio where he welcomes visitors. The walls are filled with awards, photos from performances and calendars where Kim has been featured. All along the walls are numerous shelves stacked with some of the most extravagant shoes.

Kim is extremely skilled on the sewing machine. Over the years he has gotten used to fixing and sometimes adjusting his costumes.

A close-up of one of the outfits.

Kim in his studio getting ready for a summer performance in Warsaw. He begins with makeup before choosing the right wig and outfit.

A selection of books and films in Kim’s studio.

Even though Kim knows his outfits inside-out, he still has a hard time choosing what to wear for the big night.

Putting on the final touches before Kim heads to the venue where he will perform. His make-up and outfit are ready and a matching wig is on. The last touch is just getting the most suitable gloves.

Kim looks stunning and is ready for the night after hours of preparation.

During the performance, Kim often changes outfits. He often uses his knowledge of Polish culture and tradition to subvert social stereotypes in his shows.

Related Articles

in Culture

In 'Ba Lan,' a Photographer Maps the Diverse Identities of Poland's Vietnamese Diaspora

Poland is a largely mono-ethnic country with a negative immigration rate and has one of the lowest rates of foreigners in the European Union. Even migration specialists are often shocked to hear about...

in Culture

[Photos] Giant Caves and Animatronic Santa: Saigon Goes All out on Festivities

By this time of year, many expats living in Saigon have made the annual decision: return home to catch up with loved ones, or stay put in Vietnam. Those who stay in Saigon for Christmas may try to cel...

in Culture

[Photos] Tinker Tailor Painter Bike: The Quiet Life of Saigon's Older Residents

In this series of film photos taken by Saigon resident and coffee genius Hoang Trung Hieu, citizens of varying stripes are captured in spontaneous action. Some are working at restaurants, others ...

in Culture

Archaeologists in China Have Discovered Rice That is Over 9,400 Years Old

Researchers in China have determined that rice was first domesticated in the country nearly 10,000 years ago.

in Culture

From Entrepreneur to Organic Farmer: A Hmong Woman's Quest to Better Sapa

“You forgot to say ‘Uno’!” Lang Giang cheerfully exclaims before covering her mouth in laughter. It’s the twelfth time she’s caught me this trip and blocked me from winning. By this point in our trek,...

in Culture

How Vietnamese Stand-up Comics Juggle Culture, Identity and Language on Stage

As a fan of stand-up comedy, I was curious when I found out that there was a burgeoning scene here in Saigon.

Partner Content

Video »

Rooftop Concerts: Limebócx – 'Yêu Nhau (Qua Cầu Gió Bay)

Video »

A Look Back at This Year's Basketball Season

Video »

The Colorful Exuberance of Saigon's VietPride Parade 2019

Video »

Sidewalk Barbers: A Glimpse of Old Saigon
Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved