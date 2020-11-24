[Photos] Get Set, Row: The Aquatic Exuberance of Soc Trang's Ooc Om Bok Festival

Also called the Moon Worship festival, Ooc Om Bok is one of the liveliest festivals in the Khmer calendar.
After the harvest, Khmer people in the Mekong Delta use this opportunity to thank the moon goddess for fruitful crops and prosperity, as well as to celebrate the end of the Khmer calendar. A series of cultural activities, such as traditional art performances, a dance festival, a lantern-release ceremony, and folk sport and games are organized during the festival.
But the highlight of the event is the Ghe Ngo boat race, bringing together 48 teams from the different provinces around Soc Trang to compete on the river over two days. The impressive dragon boats are 22 to 24 meters long and carry 50 to 60 rowers. These boats are valuable community assets and used only once a year for the festival. Check out the spirited racing below.