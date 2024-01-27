When Lịch Bloc Is Gone, What Will Vietnam Use to Keep Discarded Fish Bones?

I have never bought a lịch bloc, or tear-off calendar, for personal use, because every new year, there is bound to be a brand-new lịch bloc given to me as a gift by somebody. In Vietnam, calendar is often something one purchases as a present for others.

Tear-off calendar is a very typical item in many local households not only today, but even way back in past centuries. There were even records of Nguyễn-Dynasty authorities overseeing the production of new calendars to give out during Tết. The act of ripping off a page from the calendar block is so historically relevant that it even gives rise to the crude slang phrase “bóc lịch,” loosely translated as “calendar ripping,” referring to jail time.

Brightly colored calendars sold alongside Tết decorations at a store in District 5.

In recent years, it's often reported that calendar sales have been on the decline due to several reasons: new calendar designs are repetitive and boring; people prefer to receive them as gifts; and when time and date are readily available on smartphones, tear-off calendars have become somewhat obsolete. So why has this iconic Tết staple gotten unpopular?

When it comes to Tết gifts, many prefer to receive aesthetically pleasing items like gift baskets, as they can be displayed at home, making the room feel new. Calendar cannot provide that feeling, because while we may have it on our wall, few remember to tear off a page every day — they have become just another mundane thing in the house.

Lịch bloc comes in many sizes for every home.

But I feel that we might take calendars for granted, because when I think about their function outside of time-keeping, I realize they affect our lives in very subtle ways. My mother often uses the pages to write checklists for her morning market trips. My family occasionally uses them for food wrapping or as just a placemat to discard fish bones during family meals.

This page will often end up on the dining table as a fish bone holder, or in the trash after a doodle session is finished.

My most vivid memory with calendars, however, dates back to when I was five. I loved drawing and couldn’t fight the urge to scribble everywhere, especially on the wall. My parents had to put a stop to it after a while, because it ruined the look of the house. As an alternative, they gave me spare calendar pages to doodle on, so from then on, tearing a new page off the bloc became an exciting routine for five-year-old me.

So, while lịch bloc may eventually lose its main function, spare papers from calendars will remain a part of our lives, making it just a tiny bit more convenient from time to time. Even though they may not be as significant as other Tết gifts, I’d argue that they have one advantage over fancy presents: when Tết is over, the decorations are taken down, the snacks from gift baskets are all eaten up, and we all go back to our normal lives, there will always be a calendar on your wall for another 300-odd days, with all of its Tết visuals, maintaining a touch of festive energy in your house throughout the rest of the year.

Vignette is a series of tiny essays from our writers, where we reflect, observe, and wax poetic about the tiny things in life.