Saigoneer

Back Society » Environment » Vignette: Local Ox Rampages Airport, Stops Flights, Gets Put in Museum in Huế

Vignette: Local Ox Rampages Airport, Stops Flights, Gets Put in Museum in Huế

Details
Wednesday, 30 August 2023.
Written by Paul Christiansen. Photos by Paul Christiansen

Name a famous buffalo.

Maybe you are able to recall a specific buffalo from a beloved story or film, but it’s unlikely you can think of an actual buffalo that can be deemed notorious. Fame is a uniquely human quality after all and it’s rare for an animal to have such an impact on our societies so as to achieve it.

But I have seen a famous buffalo. On the second floor of Huế’s Central Coast Museum of Nature (Bảo Tàng Thiên Nhiên Duyên Hải Miền Trung), surrounded by primate skeletons and across from a taxidermy chicken diorama rests a stuffed buffalo head. On the third floor, the full and imposing skeleton stands. We’ve written enough about the failure of Vietnamese museums to offer enough informative signage, but it’s true that we wouldn’t have known this buffalo is famous were it not for the museum staff that happened to be showing us around. They shared its story.

In 2012, a buffalo rampaged onto the Huế’s Phú Bài International Airport runway after killing a local woman. At least 12 flights were affected and more than 100 policemen were required to capture the wild animal that died shortly after its capture. The bull, famous to those who had picked up a newspaper that day or heard telling of it in the city, was donated to the humble museum.

Its head rests down the hall from the body of another quasi-famous mammal: one of the 17 tigers recovered during a bust of the shockingly large illegal tiger operation in Nghệ An in 2021. It ultimately passed away not long after its rescue and its body was donated to the museum to aid in its mission to educate locals about Vietnam’s natural world. We only knew the story behind this specific stuffed tiger because of the staff.

Is the nature museum any more appealing with the knowledge that some of the animals on display made national headlines? Do the buffalo’s glass eyes sparkle a little brighter knowing the body they’re set in demanded the full attention of a police force and diverted countless holidays? It could be true that “You’re nobody, till somebody kills you” as The Notorious B.I.G. rapped. But you still need people to share the story to keep that fame intact. This is Saigoneer, doing our part. 

Related Articles

in Vietnam

A Visual Homage to the Water Buffalo's Practical and Symbolic Importance in Vietnam

The second animal sign in the 12-year cycle of the Vietnamese zodiac, trâu, has symbolic and practical importance in Vietnam.

Paul Christiansen

in Environment

Vignette: Behold Vietnam's Oldest Rock, a Memento Mori of Human Insignificance

While lamenting how long it had been since I’d last sent a postcard, a coworker at Saigoneer revealed that she is too young to have ever seen a stamp in person, let alone affixed one to a letter. The ...

in In Plain Sight

In Hanoi, the Vietnam Museum of Nature Is an Inquisitive Child's Heaven

Amidst the dull, grey buildings of the Hanoi University of Science and Technology, a giant dinosaur model stands out. The T-Rex was guarding the entrance to the Vietnam National Museum of Nature (Bảo ...

in Environment

Learning to Coexist in Peace Is the First Step to Protect Vietnam's Last Remaining Elephants

A trail of enormous footprints, criss-crossing slabs of cracked concrete, lead to a battered ranger station in Vietnam’s Pù Mát National Park. Park staff say the wild Asian elephant that left the trac...

in Environment

Searching for the World's Largest Woodpecker Species in Yok Đôn National Park

You first know she’s approaching by the sound of her wings; her broad shadow flashing across the forest floor. Even from far below, her body looks enormous. At half a meter long, she is roughly five t...

in Environment

Đắk Lắk Receives $2.2m in Financial Support to End Elephant Rides by 2026

To be distributed between now and the end of 2026, the VND55 billion (US$2.2 million) provided by the Animals Asia Foundation (AAF) will be used to help tourism centers in Đắk Lắk Province b...

Partner Content

Urbanist Network Logo
 
Saigoneer Sài·gòn·eer Saigoneer한글판 Urbanist Travel
Copyright © 2023 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved