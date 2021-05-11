[Photos] 10 Black-and-White Images of Saigon in 1970

A trip to Saigon in 1970 by photographer Jerry Bosworth yielded a small cache of black-and-white images that vividly depict a city in flux. Even though little is known about their author, the street photos are considerably high-quality for the era. Have a peek at them below.
The An Duong Vuong Statue at the Nguyen Chi Thanh Roundabout.
A corner of Le Loi looking towards the Saigon Opera House.
A noodle shop at the corner of Nguyen Huynh Duc (now Huynh Van Banh) and Tran Quang Dieu streets.
A family on the pavement of Truong Tan Buu Street (now Tran Huy Lieu).
A mother-daughter duo wait before crossing Tran Quang Dieu Street with Truong Minh Giang Street behind them (now Le Van Sy).
A girl and her mother on their morning walk.
A xích lô on Tran Hung Dao Street right outside of the Saigon Train Station (now September 23 Park).
Truong Minh Giang Street.
A street vendor dishing out snacks.
Saigon children playing on the sidewalk.
[Photos via Redsvn]