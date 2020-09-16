[Photos] Amble Along the Familiar Streets of District 1 in 1969

Saigoneer

Wednesday, 16 September 2020.
Was Saigon more colorful in the past?

Vibrant, unbranded outfits, pastel balloons and children's amusement rides, the verdant infield of a race track, and even the golden mane of a lion in the zoo all seem particularly vibrant. The collection of snapshots taken by an unknown photographer, who was an American soldier based in Saigon, capture people at play and at work despite the turmoil engulfing the nation at the time. Perhaps the abundance of smiles and mundane activities in the context of political upheaval also contributes to the feeling that the city was heavy with hues. 

Enjoy the scenes of Saigon below: 

