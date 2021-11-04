Saigoneer

[Photos] 15 Film Photos of Saigon in 1971 by Vincent Yip

Thursday, 04 November 2021.
Written by Saigoneer.

Even within a year, the facade and personality of Saigon can undergo significant change. Favorite haunts move, new buildings materialize, and once-recognizable corners take on completely novel identities.

In decades past, when photography was still an expensive pastime only the well-off could afford, we remember our city via memories passed down from previous generations and via the smattering of random shots taken by foreign tourists and soldiers.

These film photographs taken by Vincent Yip in 1971 belong to the latter category. Little is known about the identity of the author, but from the visual journey portrayed, one might be able to make out their itinerary in Saigon, from strolls in local markets, car rides past central streets, to the very last moment they stepped on the plane to leave the city.

Have a closer look below:

An advertising banner riddled with bullet holes from past uprisings.

The square in front of the Opera House with the Saigon Tax Center in the distance.

The then-US Embassy.

Le Duan Boulevard.

The Reunification Palace in the background.

Two Saigon ladies riding their Honda Cub in áo dài and gloves.

Left: A view of Cho Lon. Right: A corner of the Saigon Opera House.

At the intersection near Thu Duc Market.

Towards Thu Duc Market (now To Ngoc Van Street).

An afternoon stroll.

The Nguyen Binh Khiem-Nguyen Thi Minh Khai intersection.

On Dien Bien Phu Street.

A street outside Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Dusk at Tan Son Nhat.

[Photos via Flickr user manhhai]

