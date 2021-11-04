[Photos] 15 Film Photos of Saigon in 1971 by Vincent Yip

Even within a year, the facade and personality of Saigon can undergo significant change. Favorite haunts move, new buildings materialize, and once-recognizable corners take on completely novel identities.
In decades past, when photography was still an expensive pastime only the well-off could afford, we remember our city via memories passed down from previous generations and via the smattering of random shots taken by foreign tourists and soldiers.
These film photographs taken by Vincent Yip in 1971 belong to the latter category. Little is known about the identity of the author, but from the visual journey portrayed, one might be able to make out their itinerary in Saigon, from strolls in local markets, car rides past central streets, to the very last moment they stepped on the plane to leave the city.
Have a closer look below:
[Photos via Flickr user manhhai]