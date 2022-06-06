Saigoneer

Rec Tour Returns This July With Month Full of Live Music Across Central Vietnam

Monday, 06 June 2022.
From a humble audio recording studio, Rec Room went from a small close-knit community of like-minded music lovers to organizing multi-event live performance tours spanning provinces.

Rec Room was established in 2014 as a DIY audio recording studio, but has gradually grown, thanks to support and love from the local music scene, into a production team undertaking a range of projects, from live events to video production.

In 2018, the crew embarked on a brand-new journey with the launch of the Rec Vietnam Road Tour, which brought dozens of artists and musicians together on a bus traversing Vietnam. The tour featured 20 artists of various genres from hip-hop and electronica to rock and funk. It helped introduce their music to a wider range of audiences in less populous localities that might rarely get to attend live performances.

Image courtesy of Rec Vietnam.

Now, after four years, Rec is bringing the tour back for a month of excitement across central Vietnam, featuring 17 destinations, over 40 venues, and over 60 musical acts. The tour is divided into five parts, starting in Hanoi, then to Hội An by train; from there the bus will move on to the Central Highlands and Đà Lạt, down to Nha Trang, inch along the central coast, then back to Hội An again.

A complete schedule including time frames, locations, and live venues is available on Rec Vietnam’s website. Depending on where one can participate, one can attend music performances from a roll call of musical acts, both local and foreign, including CÚT LỘN, Mèow Lạc, District 105, Đá Số Tới, Ngầm, 7UPPERCUTS, and Limebócx. A list of the performing musicians can be viewed here.

Image courtesy of Rec Vietnam.

If you’re based in Hanoi or Saigon and can’t visit tour venues in person, Rec Vietnam has also organized four launch concerts at Hoàn Kiếm Walking Street’s Information Center (June 11), Soma Saigon (June 17), Peach & Love Saigon (June 18), and the Bát Tràng Museum in Hanoi (June 29).

Visit Rec Vietnam's website and Facebook account for updates on the tour and launch shows. Part 2 and part 4 of the tour have limited spaces, head to this link to purchase a ticket.

