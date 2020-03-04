Saigoneer

Back Stories » Saigon » Saigon Proposes 50% Tax Cut for Tourism Businesses to Cushion Covid-19 Slump

Saigon Proposes 50% Tax Cut for Tourism Businesses to Cushion Covid-19 Slump

Details
Wednesday, 04 March 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Graphic by Hien Nguyen.

The coronavirus epidemic has had a major impact on tourism-related industries in Vietnam. 

In reaction to the ruinous effects of Covid-19 on tourism, the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Department has proposed a 50% tax cut for tourism-related businesses, as reported by VnExpress.

In 2019, tourism in Vietnam was at an all-time high, with a total of 18 million foreign tourists visiting the country. This was a 16.2% increase year-on-year. The biggest group of tourists coming into the country were Chinese, who accounted for 32% of visitors. In 2020, these numbers are seeing a sharp decrease, with an accompanying drop in tourism revenue. 

Bui Ta Hoang Vu, the director of the HCMC Tourism Department, told reporters that foreign tourist arrivals had fallen 62% in the first two months of 2020. This has caused a VND920.5 billion (US$39.8 million) decrease in revenue, with 88,000 tourists having canceled plans to visit Vietnam. 

In order to support the businesses that have been most affected by the coronavirus, the HCMC Tourism Department stated that the People's Committee should cut income tax and value-added tax for restaurants, hotels, transport, and tourism companies. Further, the Tourism Department stated that tax collection should be delayed to the third or fourth quarter of the year, and land fees for convention centers and hotels should be cut in half for two years. 

The Tourism Department has also looked to the government to give visa waivers to individuals from Australia, New Zealand, Russia and Canada in order to boost tourism in the country.

This tax cut proposal was made amidst several efforts to quell the side-effects of Covid-19 on tourism in Vietnam. These efforts include the opening of Vietnam's first overseas tourism office in the UK, VietJet offering a 50% discount on tickets for all routes, and two campaigns made by the Vietnam Administration of Tourism to increase domestic and international tourism. 

The Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board projects that the Covid-19 epidemic could cause Vietnam's tourism revenue to drop by US$7–15 billion this year. This projection is based on a speculated 90–100% drop in Chinese tourists and a 50–70% drop in domestic and other tourist markets.

Related Articles

in Saigon

Tourist Bookings in Saigon Drop by 50% Post-Tet Due to Covid-19

Since the Tet holiday, tourism has fallen by 50% compared to the same period last year because of fears related to the coronavirus. 

in Vietnam

Da Nang Monitors South Korean Visitors' Health Status; Vietnam–Daegu Flights Suspended

South Korea is in the midst of a rapid surge of Covid-19 cases, and now has the most confirmed infections outside of China: 763 cases and seven deaths at the time of writing.

in Saigon

Saigon Extends School Shutdown by 1 Week for Grade 12, 2 Weeks for Others

Saigon authorities recently announced that students in public schools in the city will continue to stay at home for the first weeks of March.

in Vietnam

Tan Son Nhat, Noi Bai Stop Accepting Flights From South Korea

The move comes amid the rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus in South Korea.

in Vietnam

The Moments of Goodwill and Whimsy in Vietnam's Fight Against Coronavirus

In the 2011 medical thriller Contagion, directed by Steven Soderbergh, after an unknown disease strikes the US and then most of the planet, viewers witness a rapidly unraveling world where social deca...

in Travel

Vietnam Launches Campaigns to Revitalize Tourism Industry Hit by Coronavirus

The campaigns are the effort to compensate for the losses in tourism revenue due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Video »

Meet Ta Anh Dung, the One-Legged Martial Arts Master of Tao Dan Park

Video »

One Night at Epizode, Vietnam’s Largest Island Music Festival

Video »

Rooftop Concerts: Limebócx – 'Yêu Nhau (Qua Cầu Gió Bay)

Video »

A Look Back at This Year's Basketball Season
Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved