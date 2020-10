What happens after the cho thuê nhà signs go up?

While Vietnam's laudable response to the COVID-19 epidemic saved many lives and livelihoods, much damage was done. The urban landscape bears the scars of the pandemic in the form of shuttered storefronts and abandoned buildings. When passing them, we should mourn the households affected, while hoping for what might bloom in the vacancies.

The situation inspired us to write a haiku. Click the below image to read it: