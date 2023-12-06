Indulge in Festive Flavors at Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers

Saigon residents and visitors share a diverse set of backgrounds and values. This manifests most during holidays when many seek to celebrate but in unique ways. Sheraton Saigon Hotel and Towers is the epicenter of this diversity and when they began to plan their festive season offerings, they had this squarely in mind.

The storied hotel has crafted a number of unique experiences for guests and Saigoneers that expand on conventional Festive Season activities. From those deeply steeped in tradition to those with a more global character, from yule logs to Cantonese fare, there are many ways to celebrate in style this year.

Traditional Holiday Festivities

Going out on the town for a holiday meal may be exciting for some, but for many, an intimate dinner at home is the perfect way to celebrate. Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers has thus devised a festive menu that can be delivered right to one’s doorstep.

Crafted by the hotel’s skilled kitchen team, the menu is highlighted by traditional festive roasts, homemade sauces, classic sides, and irresistible desserts. After enjoying oven-roasted turkey, honey-glazed ham and roast beef ribeye, diners will find the short distance from their dining room table to their couch an underrated convenience.

At the hotel, the festive vibes will be immediately apparent as one is greeted by a gingerbread house and special baked treats in the shape of familiar Christmas icons.

An Unmatched Holiday F&B Destination

Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers knows that while traditional and culturally specific activities are a draw for many, at its core, the festive season is about spending time with friends and family, usually over a meal. The season therefore becomes a simple opportunity to indulge with loved ones.

The hotel is known for Saigon Café’s seafood buffet that boasts live cooking stations with Western, Vietnamese, and Asian delicacies. Highlighted by seafood like lobsters, crab and river prawns, at this time of year there is an additional sprinkling of festive standbys such as roasted turkey, honey-glazed ham, and roasted beef ribeye. Always a favorite, the dessert station becomes even more indulgent thanks to Christmas pudding with brandy custard, hazelnut Belgium milk chocolate yule log, Italian meringue with chestnut mousse, and freshly baked Christmas cookies.

Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers’ flagship Cantonese restaurant, Li Bai, is also joining in on the holiday fun with a special à la carte menu meticulously curated by its skilled chefs. A symphony of flavors await, from crispy Nha Trang lobster with wasabi sauce and mango to lobster with crispy noodles and vegetables, and steamed scampi with garlic.

At The Lounge, ​​the simple pleasures of a Christmas afternoon tea provide the occasion to relish an array of delightful treats. Guests are encouraged to add some bubbles to the occasion with a glass of Pierre Larousse Brut for an extra touch of luxury. Later in the day, the Wine Bar on Level 23 serves special Christmas cocktails with a happy hour from 5:00-7:00pm.

On December 31, The Lounge serves as a popular spot to close out the year in style with the hotel’s New Year Countdown event that features an Asian-Western fusion gastronomy experience, live band, and an assortment of cocktails, wine, and beer.

Perched atop the hotel, Wine Bar Level 23 is joining in on the festivities as well with a family-sharing menu featuring dry-aged ribeye, turkey, chilled seafood, yule logs, cheeses, and a selection of Penfolds wines.

Festive Sharing

The festive season is all about sharing joy and cherishing quality time with loved ones. It, therefore, doesn’t matter how one celebrates as long as they have an opportunity to do so. To give all Saigon residents and visitors a place to revel, Sheraton Saigon Hotel and Towers is embracing time-honored holiday traditions and newer translations with a unique festive lineup, making it a hub of diverse celebrations for people of any background.

While indulging in the holiday spirit is of the utmost importance, giving to others is also an integral part of the season. To that end, the hotel offers Christmas hampers, each a customizable treasure trove filled with pastries, sweet treats, souvenirs, and carefully selected wines. Artisanal yule logs are also available at The Lounge through December 25th.

For reservations or information inquiries, please contact Sheraton Saigon Hotel and Towers directly via: 028 3521 9148, email SGNSIFestive@marriott.com.

