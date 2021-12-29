[Photos] At Hanoi's Astronomy Park, an Earth-Bound Journey to the Stars

Saigoneer

Wednesday, 29 December 2021.
Vietnam's major cities are infamously short on green space, so any new park is noteworthy — particularly when they are as uniquely designed as the Astronomy Park in Hanoi's western suburbs.

According to ArchDaily, the 120,000-square-meter park was designed by EGO Group, and is situated along Bach Hop Thuy Lake. The park is dedicated to space, and takes visitors (or "astronauts") on a journey through the Milky Way and nine highlights of astronomy, all told through the language of landscape architecture. 

Different areas utilize circles, spheres, spirals and other geometric shapes to portray the universe, while the four entrance squared are named Big Bang, Zodiac, Solar System and Alien.

Along with a waterfront promenade, at night the park features a light show meant to simulate different constellations. Signs throughout the space also educate visitors on the planets in our solar system, and other aspects of the great beyond.

Check out Hanoi's unique Astronomy Park below:

[Photos by Trieu Chien and Nam Le via ArchDaily]

