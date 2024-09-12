Saigoneer

Back Society » Architecture » A New Reading Space in Trà Vinh Creates Comfort From Recycled Materials

A New Reading Space in Trà Vinh Creates Comfort From Recycled Materials

Details
Thursday, 12 September 2024.
Written by Saigoneer.

“A book must be the axe for the frozen sea inside us,” according to famed Czech writer Franz Kafka.

 Those entering Kafka's namesake library in rural Trà Vinh will find it easier to shatter those frozen seas thanks to a simple but secure library. 

Like many rural areas in Vietnam, economic difficulties reduce children's access to books and appropriate spaces to read them, which hinders their ability to learn, develop, and ultimately succeed in the world. Basi Atelier in the Basi community in the suburbs of Trà Vinh City thrifted together many of the materials to create a simple three-room dwelling that places the comfort of its readers at the forefront.

Video via Kafka Library's YouTube Page.

 

Kafka's bright orange facade makes it immediately noticeable amongst the lush Delta foliage that surrounds it in a natural garden. The simple building consists of one large room whose walls are lined by bookshelves. A few chairs, tables and basic furniture invite guests to read, study and relax naturally amongst books. The space doubles as an event and community space able to accommodate larger groups. The loft directly above offers an uncluttered reprive for further lounging beside literature. Smaller areas are reserved for a kitchen, toilet and pantry so people can further appreciate the placid pace of life in a library. 

Much of the library was constructed with recovered and upcycled materials. For example, the doors, windows, main staircase and roof shingles were collected from other buildings in Trà Vinh with the help of volunteers. Kafka Library's chill atmosphere is established in part by its embrace of natural light and the elements. A transparent roof and large windows let in light while cool air enters across the lotus pond outfront.

Take a look at more of the photos of the library below and visit Kafka Library's Facebook page to learn more and consider a visit when you're nearby. 

 

 

[Photos via ArchDaily]

 

Related Articles

in Architecture

A Delta Nest in Cao Lãnh Fit for a Solitary Poet

Who says a single person can't nest?

in Architecture

Biên Hòa Cafe Embraces Industrial Design for a Transient Existence

If your dwelling is temporary, how much care do you pay to your surroundings?

in Architecture

In Sơn La, Nà Khoang School Serves Both Students and the Local Thái Community

It's a flower's imperfections that make it beautiful.

in Architecture

On a Hill in Huế, a Glass-Filled Home Welcomes Natural Light With Open Arms

Are hills simply mountains that lack ambition?

in Architecture

[Photo] An Open-Air Cafe in Hoi An to Catch the Morning Sunlight

"I have nature and art and poetry, and if that is not enough, what is enough?” said renowned artist Vincent Willem van Gogh. Perhaps coffee should have been added to the list.

in Architecture

[Photos] An Open-Plan Abode That Harks Back to Traditional Homes

With seasonal floodwaters no longer reaching the neighborhood, when it came time to rebuild this home, architects opted to abandon the stilts previously used in the area while seeking to retain a trad...

Partner Content

Urbanist Network Logo
 
Saigoneer Sài·gòn·eer Saigoneer한글판 Urbanist Travel
Copyright © 2024 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved