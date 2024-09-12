A New Reading Space in Trà Vinh Creates Comfort From Recycled Materials

“A book must be the axe for the frozen sea inside us,” according to famed Czech writer Franz Kafka.

Those entering Kafka's namesake library in rural Trà Vinh will find it easier to shatter those frozen seas thanks to a simple but secure library.

Like many rural areas in Vietnam, economic difficulties reduce children's access to books and appropriate spaces to read them, which hinders their ability to learn, develop, and ultimately succeed in the world. Basi Atelier in the Basi community in the suburbs of Trà Vinh City thrifted together many of the materials to create a simple three-room dwelling that places the comfort of its readers at the forefront.

Video via Kafka Library's YouTube Page.

Kafka's bright orange facade makes it immediately noticeable amongst the lush Delta foliage that surrounds it in a natural garden. The simple building consists of one large room whose walls are lined by bookshelves. A few chairs, tables and basic furniture invite guests to read, study and relax naturally amongst books. The space doubles as an event and community space able to accommodate larger groups. The loft directly above offers an uncluttered reprive for further lounging beside literature. Smaller areas are reserved for a kitchen, toilet and pantry so people can further appreciate the placid pace of life in a library.

Much of the library was constructed with recovered and upcycled materials. For example, the doors, windows, main staircase and roof shingles were collected from other buildings in Trà Vinh with the help of volunteers. Kafka Library's chill atmosphere is established in part by its embrace of natural light and the elements. A transparent roof and large windows let in light while cool air enters across the lotus pond outfront.

Take a look at more of the photos of the library below and visit Kafka Library's Facebook page to learn more and consider a visit when you're nearby.

[Photos via ArchDaily]