Vietnam Will Have Harsher Dry Season, Fewer Typhoons in 2020, Experts Say

The harsh dry season is predicted to impact all three regions of the country.

The Vietnam National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting recently announced its prediction of Vietnam's weather patterns for the next six months during a meeting with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

According to the center, between January and July, the water levels of rivers in the Central Highlands, northern and central Vietnam will drop lower than previous years, Tuoi Tre reports. In northern provinces, water shortages will be at their worst from February to April, especially in the Da and Thao rivers.

In the Mekong Delta, saltwater intrusion will be at its peak in the first three months of 2020. The region will also see a 30–45% drop in water flow in February.

Across the country, rainfall in the first six months of 2020 will also decrease by a higher percentage compared to previous years. Southern Vietnam and the Central Highlands are the two regions that will be hit hardest by the low level of rainfall. However, from July, the situation will significantly improve.

This year's hydrometeorological forecast isn't all bad news, however. Experts from the center also mentioned that there will be fewer typhoons in the East Sea, most of which will occur later in the year and impact the central regions and regions located to the south of the East Sea.