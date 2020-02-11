Saigoneer

BackStories » Vietnam » Vietnam Will Have Harsher Dry Season, Fewer Typhoons in 2020, Experts Say

Vietnam Will Have Harsher Dry Season, Fewer Typhoons in 2020, Experts Say

Details
Tuesday, 11 February 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Chris Humphrey.

The harsh dry season is predicted to impact all three regions of the country.

The Vietnam National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting recently announced its prediction of Vietnam's weather patterns for the next six months during a meeting with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

According to the center, between January and July, the water levels of rivers in the Central Highlands, northern and central Vietnam will drop lower than previous years, Tuoi Tre reports. In northern provinces, water shortages will be at their worst from February to April, especially in the Da and Thao rivers.

In the Mekong Delta, saltwater intrusion will be at its peak in the first three months of 2020. The region will also see a 30–45% drop in water flow in February.  

Across the country, rainfall in the first six months of 2020 will also decrease by a higher percentage compared to previous years. Southern Vietnam and the Central Highlands are the two regions that will be hit hardest by the low level of rainfall. However, from July, the situation will significantly improve.

This year's hydrometeorological forecast isn't all bad news, however. Experts from the center also mentioned that there will be fewer typhoons in the East Sea, most of which will occur later in the year and impact the central regions and regions located to the south of the East Sea.

Related Articles

in Vietnam

Vietnam to Launch New Earth Observation Satellite Into Space in 2023

The observation satellite is designed to aid with disaster and climate change counter-measurement.

in Vietnam

246 Illegal Vietnamese Workers Arrested in Taiwan

Taiwan continues its crackdown against illegal workers in the country that began in January.

in Vietnam

Famous US Retailer Ace Hardware Launches First Vietnam Store in Saigon

Ace Hardware opens its first-ever store in Vietnam on November 22.

in Vietnam

From 2021, Vietnam Will Increase Workers’ Retirement Age

The current retirement age for female and male workers is 55 and 60, respectively.

in Vietnam

From January 2020, New Alcohol Law Will Make Coercing Others to Drink Illegal

Be gone, peer-pressured drinking.

in Vietnam

Natural Disasters Cause Southern Vietnam $13.6m in Damage in First 9 Months

Vietnam Disaster Management Authority recently revealed worrying statistics on natural disaster damage in the southern part of the country.

Partner Content

Video »

Rooftop Concerts: Limebócx – 'Yêu Nhau (Qua Cầu Gió Bay)

Video »

A Look Back at This Year's Basketball Season

Video »

The Colorful Exuberance of Saigon's VietPride Parade 2019

Video »

Sidewalk Barbers: A Glimpse of Old Saigon
Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved