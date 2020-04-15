Social Distancing Campaign Extended in Hanoi, Saigon for 1 Week

Add some shows to your Netflix queue and charge your Kindle: many of us are staying home for another week.

VnExpress reports that Vietnam's nationwide social distancing campaign, which was scheduled to end tonight, has been extended until April 22 for Saigon, Hanoi and 10 other provinces and cities considered to be the most at-risk of further coronavirus outbreaks.

These locations also include Lao Cai, Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, Ninh Binh, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Binh Thuan, Khanh Hoa, Ha Tinh, and Tay Ninh. They are in this group due to various reasons including high travel volume, high population density, presence of border crossings and high concentration of crowded industrial workshops.

Under the campaign's regulations, people can be fined for not wearing masks in public or gathering in groups of more than two people. Residents are also advised to only leave their house when absolutely necessary, while non-essential businesses will remain closed.

Only businesses providing food or medicine can operate normally, while restaurants can only offer delivery or take-away.

Domestic airlines announced last weekend that they would resume many domestic flights tomorrow, but the national aviation authority has not approved such a move.

Travel within the country is severely restricted, with just a handful of flights operating between Hanoi, Saigon and Da Nang, while bus and train services are limited.

Vietnam has seen a reduction in new coronavirus cases since the campaign began on April 1, with confirmed infections in the low single digits on most days.

According to the Ministry of Health's latest statistics, 267 coronavirus cases have been detected, while 169 of those patients have recovered, and zero have died. In total, 132,771 tests have been conducted nationwide since the outbreak began.