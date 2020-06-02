Saigoneer

Back Arts & Culture » Travel » Japan Might Reopen for Vietnamese Visitors With Negative Covid-19 Tests

Japan Might Reopen for Vietnamese Visitors With Negative Covid-19 Tests

Details
Tuesday, 02 June 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Michael Tatarski.

Vietnam's successful containment of the coronavirus outbreak may mean its people will be able to travel abroad sooner, rather than later.

The Yomiuri Shumbun reported over the weekend that Japan is considering easing travel restrictions on visitors from Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand.

The country's current across-the-board travel ban runs through the end of this month, so any loosening of regulations would occur after June. According to the news source, these four nations are being considered because they have handled their outbreaks well, and businesses are calling for travel to resume.

Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand are also part of the Trans-Pacific Partnership with Japan, while the Northeast Asian country has major business ties with Thailand.

Current discussions are focusing on businesspeople, who would need to provide evidence of a negative PCR test for the coronavirus before departing for Japan, and also test negative upon arrival, the news source adds. 

Meanwhile, the Japanese government is being more cautious about reopening to visitors from China and South Korea, which also have major economic ties with Japan. These countries would likely be included in a second round of relaxed restrictions.

Additionally, VnExpress reports that several South Korean airlines have stated their desire to resume flights to Vietnam. Asiana Airlines, for example, has suggested reopening three weekly flights to Hanoi and seven weekly flights to Saigon.

However, officials in Seoul are currently dealing with a new cluster of coronavirus infections, and it is unclear when the South Korea government will allow international travel again.

In any case, Vietnam's borders remain closed, with officials discussing the possibility of opening islands like Phu Quoc up to visitors from countries which haven't detected any new infections in 30 days. There is no timeline for when such plans would become reality.

Related Articles

in Travel

Airlines in Vietnam Prepare to Resume Domestic Flights on Thursday

The two airlines plan to begin offering more domestic routes from April 16, following the scheduled ending of the national social distancing campaign.

in Saigon

Air Pollution in Saigon, Hanoi Reduces Noticeably During Social Distancing Period

In addition to allowing people to finish all of their puzzles and amass Animal Crossing playing time, Vietnam's social distancing campaign has led to air quality improvements in major cities.

in Arts & Culture

Saigoneer Podcast: Instagram's Impact on Tourism; the Power of 'Made in Vietnam'

A new Saigoneer Podcast episode is available now! 

in Travel

UN Report Names Vietnam World's 7th-Fastest Growing Destination of 2019

Will the coronavirus put a dent in that?

in Vietnam

Vietnam Ships Face Masks, Protective Suits to Help Europe, US Fight Coronavirus

In an impressive bit of medical gear diplomacy, Vietnam has sent domestically produced masks and protective suits to a number of countries.

in Travel

[Photos] Immersing in a Lonely Japan Outside the Urban Crowds

Japan's cities are known for their dense urbanity and crowded subways, but they can also be isolating.

Video »

Behind the Scenes with Saigon’s All-Vietnamese Orchestra”

Video »

A Cruise up the Saigon River

Video »

Meet Ta Anh Dung, the One-Legged Martial Arts Master of Tao Dan Park

Video »

One Night at Epizode, Vietnam’s Largest Island Music Festival
Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved