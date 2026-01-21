IB Recognition Will Complement Emphasis on Vietnamese Language and Culture at VNTH

After several years of preparation, Viet Nam Tinh Hoa by North London Collegiate School (VNTH) has achieved recognition as an IB World School, joining a global network of over 5,700 schools worldwide.

The International Baccalaureate (IB) is a global standard in education that helps students attain the tools and skills to excel throughout their lives. The program is an integral part of VNTH’s entire approach to education, which includes academic rigor supported by North London Collegiate School International and prioritizes Vietnamese identity via language and culture.

VNTH integrates the IB curriculum into the school’s philosophy of placing students at the center of learning while fostering critical thinking, curiosity, and a global mindset.

Introducing the IB System to Saigon Families

Many families understand the concept of academic excellence, but not necessarily the philosophy behind the IB. Thus, the school often starts by explaining the 'why' before the ‘what.’ This means emphasizing that the IB nurtures independent thinkers, confident communicators and compassionate global citizens. While the IB Diploma awarded to students serves as proof of a mastery of subjects including the English language and critical thinking skills for university admissions offices around the world, that isn’t the entire point. The IB curriculum develops each student to be a multi-talented individual who values their ability to contribute to the communities around them.

Introducing the IB system is an exciting opportunity to strengthen the connections between families and VNTH. The school hosts parent workshops, open classrooms, bilingual communications, and one-to-one meetings so families can be active participants in the learning journey. Adminstors note that amongst the most popular is the ‘Window into Learning’ where parents received an introduction about inquiry-based learning and then got to sit in their child’s class and see it in action.

The Role of English Rigor via North London Collegiate School

VNTH benefits from its profound relationship with North London Collegiate School (NLCS), which is a world-class IB Family of schools with 175 years of exceptional education in the UK, Korea, Dubai, Singapore and Kobe. NLCS provides support for implementing a curriculum framework that meets all the requirements of the National Curriculum for England and scaffolds the IB. The rigor and structure provided by NLCS’s formal standards balance the IB system’s more holistic and difficult to assess inquiry-based learning methods.

Students celebrate the ending of the year.

Maintaining Vietnamese Identity

VNTH graduates will go on to exciting opportunities around the world, but they must do so without ever losing connection with their home and culture. A key component of this is Vietnamese fluency, which is developed naturally and mindfully in coordination with the IB and English curriculum. It may at first seem that achieving bilingual fluency while also pursuing the rigorous English curriculum requirements and IB system presents an overwhelming task, but it’s not only possible, with bilingualism serving as an asset, not an obstacle.

The IB PYP values mother-tongue development because it strengthens cognitive growth, identity, and academic achievement. Vietnamese at VNTH is a living language in the school, reflected in literature, cultural experiences, and classroom practice. Students learn to think, problem solve, and express themselves in both English and Vietnamese, giving them cognitive flexibility, stronger literacy skills, and a deeper connection to their heritage.

Moreover, achieving all the Vietnamese language and knowledge standards of students who attend local public schools has a profound impact on their ability to maintain ties to their communities. They can communicate fully and connect deeply with family members, friends, and neighbors which enables them to feel a part of their local communities.

Putting it All Together

Vietnam’s national curriculum, the English national curriculum, and the IB’s required interdisciplinary units can complement one another when designed and delivered carefully. The best of all worlds can be blended together for an education that is even greater than the sum of its parts.

For this blending to occur, NLCS’s teachers and leadership work together closely. A key strength of the school's model is the partnership between Western and Vietnamese teachers. Planning is done collaboratively. Teachers co-design units, share expertise, and align instructional approaches so that the learning experience is coherent across languages and subjects. Western teachers bring international pedagogical approaches and inquiry-led methodology, while Vietnamese teachers bring cultural insight and language expertise. When this succeeds, students develop learning approaches that are both internationally minded and deeply connected to Vietnamese culture. Small class sizes and modern, purpose-built facilities, including the STEAM Lab, Makerspace, Art Studio, and Science Lab, assist in offering authentic learning opportunities.

The IB program, like the focus on Vietnamese language and culture, is intended for every student’s lifelong benefit as leaders, thinkers, and contributors. The school is united around their desire for families to understand their long-term goal: to help children grow as thinkers, collaborators, and leaders, confident in who they are and prepared for the world they will inherit.