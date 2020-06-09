Ladies Night @ Lush

A Historic Venue Allows for an Exploration of Saigon’s Sizzling Music, Art and Fashion Scenes
“Just experiment with your eyes and your ears,” Headless clothing brand founder Quang Minh answered when asked to describe Saigon’s art scenes while standing in front of the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of...
An Afternoon in the Life of a BAEMIN Delivery Driver
Every few seconds, Phong’s thumb tapped his smartphone screen, waiting for the assignment that would send him racing across the city to cure someone’s mid-day cravings.
An Ode to Saigon’s Chò Nâu Trees
Editor's Note: This is a lyric essay, a new genre for Saigoneer. It doesn’t rely on a linear narrative or thesis-driven argument, but should rather be read the way one looks at a collage.
Bold New Durian Recipes Arrive in Saigon
There is no such thing as too much durian.
Café Cardinal
With an airy perch and views looking out on to The Reverie Saigon’s bucolic resort-style pool deck and the city beyond, Café Cardinal is an oasis of contemporary calm in the heart of District 1.
Celebrity Chef Luke Nguyen Oversees The Rebirth of Vietnam House
Helmed by internationally-celebrated Chef Luke Nguyen, the newly restored Vietnam House opened its doors in July and is already becoming a landmark in Ho Chi Minh City’s culinary scene.
Partner Content
Upscale Fusion Fare Mingles with Japan’s Izakaya Culture at NOMU
What exactly is fusion food?
Trance Legend Paul Van Dyk Rocks Lush
When one of the city's longest-running and best-loved clubs welcomes a bona fide electronic music icon, it's bound to result in a night of ecstatic, hands in the air dancing.
The Virtues of Cruising on the Saigon River
With sunlight shimmering on skyscrapers that stretch proudly above the horizon across from untrammeled patches of green space, Saigon appears most attractive when viewed from the river.
One Night at Epizode, Vietnam’s Largest Island Music Festival
I arrived shortly before sunset, draped in my best floor-length party vest, and free of expectations on the second and final Saturday of Vietnam’s largest, globally-acclaimed music and art festival, E...
How One Woman is Working to Improve Saigon’s Live Music Scene
As the only foreign student studying cải lương at Saigon’s University of Cinema and Theatre, Josefina Fuentes stood out from the moment she arrived here, and her ensuing years in the city have been ju...