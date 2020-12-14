Saigoneer

BackStories » Roundups » Weekend Stories: Củ Chi Tunnels Goes for UNESCO, VN-UK Trade Deal and More HCMC-Hanoi Trains

Weekend Stories: Củ Chi Tunnels Goes for UNESCO, VN-UK Trade Deal and More HCMC-Hanoi Trains

Details
Monday, 14 December 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Fare table is being built for first metro line in HCMC [Vietnam News]

- HCM City seeks UNESCO heritage recognition for Củ Chi Tunnels [Vietnam News]

Vietnam

- Self-made Vietnamese billionaire makes fortune selling toothpicks [Tuoi Tre]

- Workers unearth 300 kilo war bomb with intact detonator [VnExpress]

- More Hanoi - HCM City trains to be reopened [DTI News]

- Vietnamese stock market still booming amid pandemic: SSC Chairman [Vietnam Plus]

- Vietnam, Britain Close in on Post-Brexit Trade Deal [US News]

- Vietnam tax authorities contradict Grab view over tax policies [Hanoi Times]

- Bidding for repair and overhaul PW127M engines of Vietnam Airlines [VIR]

- Stamp collection released ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations [VoV]

- New shipping route allows faster transport of goods between HCMC and Australia [Saigon Times]

Other

- The war on cocoa: Hershey Co. accused of not upholding sustainability efforts in West Africa [NBC]

- Taiwan says it's on track to apply to join trans-Pacific trade pact [Channel News Asia]

- Bhutan parliament decriminalizes homosexuality, to delight of activists [CNN]

- New Zealand agrees on 'travel bubble' with Australia early next year [The Straits Times]

- Uniqlo's Seoul flagship to close as Japan boycotts smolder [Nikkei]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Street Food

Vietnamese Street Pizza: Bánh Trứng Tráng

Bánh Trứng Tráng Down the Street and Back Again is a blog written by John Russack, an American pilot who, for 365 days, sampled a new Vietnamese street delicacy. His long journey has recently come to...

in Tech

‘Flappy Bird’ Maker Ranked One of the World’s Most Influential App Developers

He’s probably sitting in his room, cursing them for it, but Dong Nguyen of ‘Flappy Bird’ fame has made Business Insider’s list of “the world’s 11 most influential people working in apps.”

in Tech

"Fucking Ugly" Websites Plague Vietnam

Design is subjective; ‘good’ design changes by region, city and individual. Design elements that may seem antiquated to one, may be fresh or reinvented by another so we try not to judge - except when ...

in Tech

$1 Billion High-Tech Park Proposed for HCMC

As part of the continuing effort to modernize Vietnam’s workforce, authorities are reviewing a proposal for a massive science and technology park in HCMC.

in Saigon

$100,000 Diamond Allegedly Vanishes From Woman’s Finger In HCMC Hotel

A Hanoi woman claims that she was drugged at a HCMC hotel last weekend and awoke to find that a $100,000 diamond had been pried from her ring.

in Tech

$110m Pledged for Vietnamese Startups

It looks like Vietnamese startups are about to get a boost in funding. The Ministry of Science and Technology has announced a $110 million program called FIRST, designed to breathe financial life into...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved