Weekend Stories: Củ Chi Tunnels Goes for UNESCO, VN-UK Trade Deal and More HCMC-Hanoi Trains

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Fare table is being built for first metro line in HCMC [Vietnam News]

- HCM City seeks UNESCO heritage recognition for Củ Chi Tunnels [Vietnam News]

Vietnam

- Self-made Vietnamese billionaire makes fortune selling toothpicks [Tuoi Tre]

- Workers unearth 300 kilo war bomb with intact detonator [VnExpress]

- More Hanoi - HCM City trains to be reopened [DTI News]

- Vietnamese stock market still booming amid pandemic: SSC Chairman [Vietnam Plus]

- Vietnam, Britain Close in on Post-Brexit Trade Deal [US News]

- Vietnam tax authorities contradict Grab view over tax policies [Hanoi Times]

- Bidding for repair and overhaul PW127M engines of Vietnam Airlines [VIR]

- Stamp collection released ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations [VoV]

- New shipping route allows faster transport of goods between HCMC and Australia [Saigon Times]

Other

- The war on cocoa: Hershey Co. accused of not upholding sustainability efforts in West Africa [NBC]

- Taiwan says it's on track to apply to join trans-Pacific trade pact [Channel News Asia]

- Bhutan parliament decriminalizes homosexuality, to delight of activists [CNN]

- New Zealand agrees on 'travel bubble' with Australia early next year [The Straits Times]

- Uniqlo's Seoul flagship to close as Japan boycotts smolder [Nikkei]

