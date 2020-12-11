Morning Stories: Thu Duc City is Official, 2 VN Films on Netflix without Approval and EVN Introduces QR Codes

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- It’s official: HCMC to get its Thu Duc City [VnExpress]

- HCMC receives 3,000 foreign workers [SGGP]

Vietnam

- VND110bn bridge project halted due to lack of connection road [DTI News]

- Vietnam stock market may be upgraded to emerging status before 2025 [Hanoi Times]

- EVN introduces QR codes for paying electricity bills [Nhan Dan]

- Laos to export more electricity to Vietnam [The Star]

- Vietnam’s local funds see opportunities in COVID curveballs [Deal Street Asia]

- Traffic deaths in 2020 down but traffic safety still worrisome [Saigon Times]

- Grab spells out reasons behind controversial fee increase [VIR]

- Two Vietnamese movies published on Netflix without consent of IP holder [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- Indonesia places risky bet on Chinese COVID-19 vaccines [Channel News Asia]

- Japan to buy 10,500 freezers for coronavirus vaccines [Straits Times]

- Japanese libraries hope UV machine gives visitors peace of mind [Asia One]

Video of the Day: