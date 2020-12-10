Morning Stories: Le Pho Painting Fetches $532,000, LG Moves Smartphone Production to VN and Electric Bus Partnership

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCM City says COVID-19 transmission under control [Vietnam News]

Vietnam

- Danang introduces post-pandemic tourism recovery scenarios [Saigon Times]

-​ Le Pho painting fetches $532,000 at French auction [VnExpress]

- First Vietnamese scientist wins Noam Chomsky awards [DTI News]

- LG increases smartphone production outsourcing to Vietnam [IT World]

- South Korea’s Emart set to scale back in Vietnam [Inside Retail]

- Key export goods rumble on despite pandemic strains [VIR]

- US, Japan help Vietnam advance low-carbon power [Hanoi Times]

- New retirement age to affect 12,000 employees in HCMC next year [SGGP]

- New partnership to develop smart management system for electric buses [VoV]

Other

- Everest 'grows' 86cm as China, Nepal agree on new height [The Straits Times]

- Record hunger in the Philippines as COVID-19 restrictions bite [Channel News Asia]

Video of the Day: