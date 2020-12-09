Morning Stories: Grab Drivers Strike, Rare Iridescent Snake Discovered and VN to Record Highest GDP Growth in Asia

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC People’s Committee proposes cost cuts of HCMC’s 1st BRT line by US$12 mln [SGGP]

Vietnam

- Sweden to invest $2 billion into airports growth in Vietnam [Aerotime]

- Vietnam GDP to record highest growth in Asia – Pacific at 10.9% in 2021: S&P [Hanoi Times]

- Hanoi air quality reaches unhealthy levels, to worsen [VnExpress]

- AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 rescheduled to December 2021 [DTI News]

- Grab drivers go on strike over ride charge hike [Saigon Times]

- Rare Iridescent Snake Discovered in Vietnam [Smithsonian]

- Coffee chains in Vietnam tap into takeout business amid COVID-19 pandemic [Tuoi Tre]

- Many startups fail in 2020 despite big investments [Vietnam Net]

- Vietnam’s trade surplus hits record high despite COVID-19 [Vietnam News]

- First Luxury Yacht Cruise Ship Launched at Vietnam Shipyard [Maritime Executive]

Other

- Japan unveils $708 billion in fresh stimulus with eye on post-COVID growth [Reuters]

- Chinese photonic quantum computer demonstrates quantum supremacy [Phys]

- Coca-Cola named world’s worst plastic polluter for third straight year [The Independent]

Video of the Day: