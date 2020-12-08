Saigoneer

BackStories » Roundups » Morning Stories: VN to Start Human Vaccine Trials, Clash at HCMC Mall and Mekong an Investment Magnet

Tuesday, 08 December 2020.
Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Water puppet performances offered at HCM City Museum of History [Vietnam Net]

- Police fire warning shots to stop clash at Ho Chi Minh City mall [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- Việt Nam to begin human trials of COVID-19 vaccine this week [Vietnam News]

- Mekong Delta becomes investment magnet [Vietnam Plus]

- Vietnam remains Laos third largest investor [Hanoi Times]

- Quang Tri builds houses for 45 landslide-prone households​ [SGGP]

- Da Nang to build disabled-friendly entrances to beaches [VnExpress]

- Prolonged air pollution forecasted for northern Vietnam [DTI News]

- Vietnam's record export surplus in the first 11 months of 2020 [VIR]

Other

- South Korea to boost testing as COVID-19 surge threatens 'medical collapse' [Channel News Asia]

- Indonesia gets 1.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses; rules on distribution to be finalised in 2 weeks [The Straits Times]

- Fears of forced removals as Bangladesh moves hundreds of Rohingya refugees to remote island [CNN]

- More than 60,000 koalas killed or hurt in Australia’s bushfires [Aljazeera]

Video of the Day:

