Morning Stories: Gov. to Pay Women to Have 2 Kids, Stock Market Plunges and New IP Laws

Friday, 29 January 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Kevin Lee.

Saigon

- A quarter of HCMC at risk of being flooded in late 21st century [Saigon Times]

Vietnam

- FIFA allows Vietnamese goalkeeper to leave Thai club [VnExpress]

- Ferry service put into operation to ease congestion on major bridge in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta [Tuoi Tre]

- Strict controls placed on overspending and public debt over next five years [VoV]

- Women who have 2 children before age 35 to be rewarded with cash [Vietnam Net]

- Students in Quang Ninh stay home after Covid-19 community transmissions [SGGP]

- Vietnam amends IP law to meet FTA requirements [Hanoi Times]

- Main index plunges as some 480 stocks end in red [Saigon Times]

Other

- Singapore, India not discussing air travel bubble 'as Singaporeans understand it to be': CAAS [Channel News Asia]

- Australian state borders to reopen with zero local Covid-19 cases [Asia One]

- Cambodian scientists find close match for pathogen in samples collected in 2010 [Asia One]

- WHO team to start Wuhan COVID investigation in market, lab [Aljazeera]

- Philippines GDP shrinks 9.5% in 2020, worst since 1947 [Nikkei]

- Apple logs record quarterly smartphone shipments, Huawei in freefall [Reuters]

Video of the Day:

 

