Morning Stories: Gov. to Pay Women to Have 2 Kids, Stock Market Plunges and New IP Laws

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- A quarter of HCMC at risk of being flooded in late 21st century [Saigon Times]

Vietnam

- FIFA allows Vietnamese goalkeeper to leave Thai club [VnExpress]

- Ferry service put into operation to ease congestion on major bridge in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta [Tuoi Tre]

- Strict controls placed on overspending and public debt over next five years [VoV]

- Women who have 2 children before age 35 to be rewarded with cash [Vietnam Net]

- Students in Quang Ninh stay home after Covid-19 community transmissions [SGGP]

- Vietnam amends IP law to meet FTA requirements [Hanoi Times]

- Main index plunges as some 480 stocks end in red [Saigon Times]

Other

- Singapore, India not discussing air travel bubble 'as Singaporeans understand it to be': CAAS [Channel News Asia]

- Australian state borders to reopen with zero local Covid-19 cases [Asia One]

- Cambodian scientists find close match for pathogen in samples collected in 2010 [Asia One]

- WHO team to start Wuhan COVID investigation in market, lab [Aljazeera]

- Philippines GDP shrinks 9.5% in 2020, worst since 1947 [Nikkei]

- Apple logs record quarterly smartphone shipments, Huawei in freefall [Reuters]

Video of the Day: