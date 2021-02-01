Weekend Stories: New Covid Variant Detected, Hanoi Schools Close and Exports up 50%

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Vietnam FDI down by 62 pct [VnExpress]

- Hanoi schools to be temporarily closed following Covid-19 outbreak [DTI News]

- Tourism sector once again faces dead halt due to new coronavirus wave [Saigon Times]

- Vietnam detects first patient with South Africa coronavirus variant [Tuoi Tre]

- Communist Party of Vietnam names leaders for next five years [Hanoi Times]

- Hanoi postpones many cultural activities due to COVID-19 [Nhan Dan]

- Stock market turbulence: $35 billion lost [Vietnam Net]

- Việt Nam's January exports up 50.5 per cent year-on-year [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam pushing digital payments between businesses [Vietnam Plus]

Other

- UK opens special visa route for Hong Kong residents to become citizens [Channel News Asia]

- Australia reopens NZ ‘travel bubble’ after no new Covid-19 cases [Straits Times]

- India proposes law to ban cryptocurrencies, create official digital currency [Reuters]

- Thailand arrests 89 foreign tourists for violating Covid-19 rules [CNN]

- Taiwan reports first Covid-19 death in 8 months, from local cluster [Asia One]

Video of the Day: