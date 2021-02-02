Morning Stories: Vietjet Turns a Profit, Festivals Suspended and Myanmar Coup

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Vietnamese airlines’ on-time performance hits 95.4 percent [VIR]

- Hanoi CDC can test 10,000 Covid-19 samples per day [Hanoi Times]

- UK experts explore Thai Nguyen cave [DTI News]

- Vietjet earns $3 million profit despite pandemic [VnExpress]

- Mekong Delta farmers fret as fruit prices slump [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam’s retail sales, service revenue grows 6.4% in first month of 2021 [Nhan Dan]

- Festivals nationwide suspended due to COVID outbreak [Vietnam Net]

- Hanoi shutters karaoke parlors, bars as COVID-19 infections spike [Tuoi Tre]

- HCM City to invest 23.9 million USD in motorbike emission control [Vietnam Plus]

Other

- HSBC sets up private banking business in Thailand, second in Southeast Asia [Reuters]

- Myanmar coup: Military gives up 'cohabitation' with civilian government [Straits Times]

Video of the Day: