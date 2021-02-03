Morning Stories: Covid Testing Capacity Lacking, Vingroup Revenue and Bluezone Popular Again

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Sample volume overwhelms Hanoi Covid-19 testing capacity [VnExpress]

- 30 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive in Vietnam [VoV]

- Vietnam’s manufacturing growth in Jan weaker [Saigon Times]

- Vingroup reports net revenue of $4.8 billion in 2020 [VIR]

- Vietnam tops ASEAN in Optimism Index amid Covid-19 [Hanoi Times]

- UK formally requests to join CPTPP [Vietnam Plus]

- Bluezone becomes top-downloaded app again [Vietnam Net]

- COVID-19 patient in Ho Chi Minh City found carrying UK coronavirus variant [Tuoi Tre]

- Covid-19 test proposed for more than 3,000 of Noi Bai airport staff [DTI News]

Other

- China cracks fake COVID-19 vaccine ring, confiscates 3,000 doses [Channel News Asia]

- Bangkok Skytrain operator threatens to shut line unless city hall pays $1.3b debt [Asia One]

- Canada sorry for bat-like Wu-Tang symbol on diplomat's Wuhan T-shirt [The Guardian]

- Coal-reliant China wades into nationwide carbon trading [Nikkei]

- Japan set to extend state of emergency for another month [Reuters]

Video of the Day: