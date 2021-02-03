Morning Stories: Covid Testing Capacity Lacking, Vingroup Revenue and Bluezone Popular Again

Saigoneer

Wednesday, 03 February 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Vietnam

- Sample volume overwhelms Hanoi Covid-19 testing capacity [VnExpress]

- 30 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive in Vietnam [VoV]

- Vietnam’s manufacturing growth in Jan weaker [Saigon Times]

- Vingroup reports net revenue of $4.8 billion in 2020 [VIR]

- Vietnam tops ASEAN in Optimism Index amid Covid-19 [Hanoi Times]

- UK formally requests to join CPTPP [Vietnam Plus]

- Bluezone becomes top-downloaded app again [Vietnam Net]

- COVID-19 patient in Ho Chi Minh City found carrying UK coronavirus variant [Tuoi Tre]

- Covid-19 test proposed for more than 3,000 of Noi Bai airport staff [DTI News]

Other

- China cracks fake COVID-19 vaccine ring, confiscates 3,000 doses [Channel News Asia]

- Bangkok Skytrain operator threatens to shut line unless city hall pays $1.3b debt [Asia One]

- Canada sorry for bat-like Wu-Tang symbol on diplomat's Wuhan T-shirt [The Guardian]

- Coal-reliant China wades into nationwide carbon trading [Nikkei]

- Japan set to extend state of emergency for another month [Reuters]

Video of the Day:

 

